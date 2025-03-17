Spencer Strider's absolutely filthy return helped Braves make right catcher decision

The Atlanta Braves didn't make many major upgrades this winter, much to the chagrin of a fanbase hungry for their first World Series since 2021. Injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. derailed their 2024 campaign, but with both players set to return early this season, the Braves could be the Mets and Phillies best competition in the NL East.

Strider made his return to live spring training action on Monday, facing the Boston Red Sox. Strider made easy work of this Sox lineup, striking out six hitters in two innings of work. From the Braves perspective, it went about as well as it could have. Strider is expected to make at least five total starts in spring training and via a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns to the big leagues.

Drake Baldwin helped Spencer Strider thrive in Braves spring training game

Atlanta is right to be cautious with Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season. There's little reason to rush him back as the Braves rotation retained Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and more from last year, despite losing Max Fried. Alex Anthopoulos provided a positive update on both Strider and Acuña recently.

“The fact that they’re very active participants basically throughout the spring is a good sign. Without having a date right now, we’re definitely on the shorter end, Strider more so than Ronald,” Anthopoulos said.

Strider gave the Braves confidence in his first spring start that he'll be back sooner than expected. He also helped Atlanta finalize their decision at catcher. With Travis d'Arnaud joining Ron Washington in Anaheim and Sean Murphy injured for a few weeks, the Braves will likely start top prospect Drake Baldwin on Opening Day. Baldwin was behind home plate for Strider's return on Monday, and called a variety of pitches for the Braves ace, proving he isn't afraid to lean on the right-hander's fastball, slider, curveball or changeup. Baldwin used Strider's pitch selection to his advantage, which had the Red Sox hitters looking foolish.

The Braves also reassigned Sandy Leon, deemed competition for Baldwin on the Atlanta Opening Day roster, to minor-league camp. Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp will compete for Atlanta's starting catcher spot for the remainder of camp, with both players likely making the roster. However, if Monday was any indication, Baldwin should be the overwhelming favorite.