Spencer Strider is not the only injury situation Alex Anthopoulos should worry about
By John Buhler
Water will find its level with the 2025 Atlanta Braves. The juggernaut offense from 2023 went to the wayside last year, with only Marcell Ozuna and occasionally Matt Olson holding their own. Last year's team was largely buoyed by its great rotation: Even though Spencer Strider missed most of the season with an elbow injury, Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale were all named NL All-Stars and helped propel the team to the postseason.
Flash forward a few months. Fried has signed with the New York Yankees, and Charlie Morton now plays for the Baltimore Orioles. While Strider and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. should return within the first few weeks of the season, last year's NL Triple Crown winner, Sale, did not finish the season on the highest of notes. The injury-prone southpaw had a bad back down the stretch. Lopez was also on an innings limit and battled health issues of his own in 2024.
So with Lopez, Sale and second-year pro Spencer Schwellenbach serving as the focal points of the starting rotation until Strider eventually gets back, Braves general manager Alex Anthopouos is putting a ton of faith in guys to repeat what they did a year ago. Last season resulted in career years for Lopez and Sale. Schwellenbach improved greatly as the season went along, but he is still young.
This is why Anthopoulos not effectively replacing Fried and Morton has Braves Country fuming a bit.
Atlanta Braves are rolling the dice with injury concerns with starting staff
Look. Anthopoulos rolled the dice with Lopez, Sale and Schwellenbach last year and was rewarded for it. He was never going to pay Fried top of the market salary. Morton's best days are firmly behind him. While it does not behoove the Braves to give up the farm for local product Dylan Cease in a deal with the San Diego Padres, it would be such a shame if next year's team unravels because of pitching.
While I do want to give Anthopoulos the benefit of the doubt, the only move of note he has made for the Braves so far this offseason is signing Cease's former San Diego teammate, outfielder Jurickson Profar. Anthopoulos is careful and methodical when it comes to signing free agents, but we have seen the Braves lose some ground in the deep National League that's seen teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and even Arizona Diamondbacks load up on talent.
Do I think Lopez and Sale pull back a bit? Why would they not? Sale just had the best season of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. He was largely unhittable at times, and while I do think he does pitch at a high level for the Braves next season, there's still risk of regression and injury given his age and body. Lopez will get more runway, but he is not going to sneak up on anyone anymore. I do think Schwellenbach will take a big leap forward.
Overall, I envision the Atlanta rotation to be incomplete until Strider returns, whenever that may be. However, I am afraid that Anthopoulos has sat idle for far too long during one of the most critical offseasons for the Braves in recent memory. The World Series window is still open, but they also play in the same league as the rival Dodgers, Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
While you cannot live your life in fear, rampant fearlessness can devolve into massive recklessness.