It sure sounds like Spencer Strider could return even sooner than Braves fans dreamed

Good news for Atlanta Braves fans worldwide regarding their ace Spencer Strider: He is set for Spring Training game action after facing live hitters. With pitching coach Rick Kranitz needing to tell Strider to tone it down, you know it's a good sign that Strider feels good and is ready to return to action.

It is being widely projected that Strider could be activated off the IL as soon as the second half of April, depending on how much work he can get between now and then. As amped up as Strider is to return, the Braves front office will not unleash him immediately, given that any setback is a critical blow to the Braves' 2025 season.

All games matter, even the early ones in April when we say, "it's a long season." Still, it is much safer for the Braves to be as cautious as possible with Strider, even if he does feel 100 percent. He is too vital for the team's outlook this season to roll the dice and try to get out to a fast start. Still, the excitement in Atlanta is palpable, and with a healthy Strider, this team has his sights set high.

Do not sleep on the Braves if Spencer Strider returns early at 100 percent

After posting a 3.86 ERA (2.85 FIP) with 281 strikeouts, Strider will rejoin a starting rotation consisting of Cy Young winner Chris Sale, and Reynaldo Lopez, who enjoyed a career season in 2024. Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, and his 3.35 ERA in 123.2 IP last year, will likely slide into the fourth spot of the rotation, giving the Braves one of the best on paper starting rotations in baseball.

Last year, the Braves endured devastating injuries to reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., All-Star and top-five Cy Young vote-getter Strider, and two-time All-Star third baseman Austin Riley. With all three returning, this Braves team that still secured a Wild Card last year will be as strong as ever. For a team that won 89 games in 2024, getting these three players back could see the Braves quickly get back to the mid-90s win total and potentially take the NL East Division title this season.