Spencer Strider's first Braves strikeouts in over a year were absolutely filthy

The day Atlanta Braves fans had been waiting over a year for finally arrived on Wednesday, as Spencer Strider started a Major League game for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery last April.

Still, for as excited as we all were for Strider's return to the mound, some uncertainty remained. Just how good would No. 99 be after a 12-month layoff? Would he pick up right where he left off in 2023, or would he need some time to shake off the rust? Was it really fair for Braves fans to expect him to save a season that's quickly going south after a 5-12 start?

It's early still, but after seeing how Strider kicked off his start against the Toronto Blue Jays, it's safe to say Atlanta has nothing to worry about.

Spencer Strider hasn't missed a beat in first start back from injury

Toronto forced Strider to jump right into the deep end, with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sitting 1-2 in their batting order on Wednesday. But Atlanta's ace was back like he never left, sitting both stars down on impressive strikeouts thanks to a pair of downright filthy sliders.

2 strikeouts for @SpencerSTRIDer in his first inning back on the mound 🔥#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/CkEzxtcTzk — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 16, 2025

Yeah, that looks like the same Spencer Strider we all know and love. Of course, it's unreasonable to expect that there won't be at least some sort of adjustment period; he missed more than a year of action after all, and his velocity still isn't quite what it was when he was last healthy back in 2023. He's going to need time to build his strength and stamina back up over the course of a long season.

But man, it's good to have him back. When he's right, Strider might be the most electric pitcher in the sport this side of Paul Skenes, and it's clear that his ability to overwhelm opposing hitters hasn't gone anywhere. It won't be all sunshine and roses, but Braves fans should be thrilled that their ace has returned.