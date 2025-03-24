Rocky Spencer Strider start is actually the best possible thing for Braves rotation

This is what spring training is for. While some players are trying to show clubs if they can make the roster for Opening Day, others are hoping to refine their craft. As for guys like Spencer Strider, they are trying to get back to good after missing time due to injury. The Atlanta Braves right-hander missed all but two starts last season with an elbow injury. He was always going to need some time.

While Strider dazzled in his spring training debut last week vs. the Boston Red Sox, he was not as sharp in his second start of the spring vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Strider was not striking out the side, but rather, had to pitch from the stretch in his shortened outing. Baltimore has one of the better rosters in baseball, so this should not be all that much of a surprise. This is actually a great thing.

Here is what Strider had to say after pitching 1.1 innings vs. the vaunted Baltimore lineup on Sunday.

“It’s probably a good thing I didn’t pitch like I did the other day. It wasn’t as easy.”

Strider understands completely that this is the ideal environment for him to work a few kinks out.

“This is a safe environment. So, these stats will die after today, fortunately.”

Overall, Strider does seem to be good with where his pitches are heading into the regular season.

“I feel good and I feel confident that my stuff is in a good spot. I don't feel like the game is speeding up on me right now. I just need to keep getting reps. There's really no way to simulate the stamina and prepare for going 90-plus pitches in the game other than to do it.”

Keep in mind that Strider is not expected to begin the season on Atlanta's Opening Day roster.

Spencer Strider is more than okay with Sunday's spring training struggle

His manager Brian Snitker is okay with it as well, as he has seen Strider pitch at his very best before.

“We’re all feeling really good. I didn’t know what to expect. We’ve all seen him at his best and that is pretty good.”

As far as when Strider will be returning to Atlanta, expect for Snitker and the Braves to be cautious.

“A lot of it is going to depend on how he feels about things. That’s the main key. Regardless of what we’re seeing, it’s going to depend on how he feels about the process and how he feels mentally.”

So much is riding on Strider coming back from an elbow injury; is he going to be the same pitcher?

Atlanta has the luxury of having three locks to make the starting rotation in Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach. The fifth spot in the rotation is likely going to go to either Grant Holmes or AJ Smith-Shawver. I would expect both will make the Opening Day roster. Whoever pitches better before Strider returns will likely end up keeping his spot in the elite Atlanta rotation.

Overall, I would much rather see Strider have to work through some stuff vs. a high-quality team like Baltimore in the latter stages of spring training than to get lit up vs. a fellow NL contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers in the early part of the year. That may happen anyway, but Atlanta needs Strider to return to form to give itself the best shot of going on as deep of an MLB postseason run as possible.

For now, the only thing that matters with Strider is if he feels physically good after every start of his.