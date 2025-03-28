Spencer Strider update is just what Braves fans need after Opening Day flop

Opening Day didn't go as planned for the Atlanta Braves, who suffered a deflating 7-4 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres thanks to a late bullpen meltdown.

Braves ace Chris Sale delivered a near-quality start in a rematch of last season's NL Wild Card clash, which the Padres swept. Alas, Atlanta failed to exact its revenge, with a four-run seventh-inning surge from San Diego proving to be the difference.

Members of Braves Country ostensibly had the wind taken out of their sails following a dispiriting start to the 2025 MLB campaign. However, the latest update surrounding standout right-hander Spencer Strider's continued positive progression from right elbow surgery should lighten the mood in Atlanta.

Spencer Strider's positive recovery update is exactly what Braves fans need after Opening Day loss to Padres

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Strider's Minor League rehab assignment will begin in Charlotte on Saturday, when he takes the mound for Triple-A Gwinnett. Barring any setbacks, it's a monumental step in the right direction for the 26-year-old, who's reportedly eyeing a return "within the first half of April."

Strider's been out since undergoing an internal brace procedure in April 2024 but could rejoin Atlanta's rotation "within the next few weeks," Bowman notes. And given how the one-time All-Star hurler fared in the Grapefruit League, his presence should immediately bring much-needed stability to a Braves rotation that's a little questionable on the back end.

After Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez, the Braves lack depth. Assuming Strider isn't physically diminished (and he certainly didn't look that way this spring) he should seamlessly slot in behind the reigning National League Cy Young winner. Atlanta has enough offensive firepower, though the club needs a pitching upgrade to meet their lofty expectations.

Atlanta's widely considered the biggest threat to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL, or so the betting odds suggest. Strider's imminent reinsertion into the mix is presumably factoring into the equation, as is Ronald Acuña Jr.'s recovery from a torn ACL. Nonetheless, staying healthy will be the key for the Braves, which has been an issue in recent years.