Spencer Torkelson proves Tigers right in a big way with walk-off hit in White Sox sweep

The Detroit Tigers took the first two games of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with dominant offensive performances. The Tigers followed up a 7-4 victory on Friday with another seven-run win on Saturday, and they entered the final game threatening to sweep the White Sox.

By the ninth inning on Sunday, however, it seemed that Detroit had run out of fuel. White Sox lefty Martín Pérez suppressed Detroit's offense, holding the Tigers to just one run and four hits in 6.1 innings. Manuel Margot managed to score on Javier Báez's single in the second inning, but the Tigers struck out with two runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings. Tigers rookie starter Jackson Jobe and three relievers did their best to keep the game close, but the White Sox had still managed to take a 3-1 lead with an RBI single from Andrew Vaughn and sacrifice flies by Matt Thaiss and Jacob Amaya.

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, hope seemed lost in Comerica Park. Then, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson stepped up to the plate. White Sox relievers Fraser Ellard and Jordan Leasure combined for three walks before Torkelson delivered a line drive double to right field for a walk-off victory and Detroit's first sweep of the season.

Tigers' faith in Spencer Torkelson is paying off after a difficult 2024 season

The early portion of the 2025 season has been about redemption for Torkelson, who lost his starting job with the addition of second baseman Gleyber Torres this offseason. Torkelson was the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, but he appeared unlikely to make the Opening Day roster after a difficult stretch in 2024 resulted in a demotion to Triple-A. At the time, he was hitting .201 with just four home runs. He returned to the lineup in August, but then dealt with an offseason of trade rumors.

The Tigers ultimately decided to keep Torkelson on the team, and now they're reaping the benefits. Torres was placed on the injured list after just eight at-bats, which left the Tigers with a lineup nearly identical to the one they fielded in 2024. This time around, Torkelson has been the team's best hitter. He earned a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training with a .340/.389/.680 line and five home runs in 55 plate appearances. That success carried over into the regular season, as he's slashed .318/.444/.545 with a team-best 192 OPS+.

The former first overall pick's potential is beginning to show as he carries the offense through injuries. If Torkelson can continue producing at this rate, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch could face a tough decision once Torres is healthy enough to return to the lineup.

The Tigers have won 15 of their last 18 against the White Sox, including the three-game series sweep. Detroit improved to a 5-4 record, marking their first time above .500 this season. Up next, they'll face a tougher challenge with a three-game series against the New York Yankees.