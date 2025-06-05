Spurs could be in the mix for another huge star if surging rumors are true

The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future heading into the 2025-26 season. Victor Wembynama has proven in his first three seasons to be a generational talent and future star in the NBA. Heading into the offseason, the Spurs currently hold the 2nd pick in the NBA Draft and are in contention to land Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Not only are the Spurs in the hunt to trade for the Greek Freak, but another star has emerged as a player that the Spurs could potentially target this offseason. Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is a player who has been recently rumored as a player the Spurs could trade for this offseason.

How the Spurs landing Jaylen Brown can benefit and hurt their franchise

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston that the Spurs are a team to watch closely in trading for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

"The team I'd watch the closest with Jaylen Brown is probably the Spurs," said Mannix. "Sure, I think the Spurs would love to make a run at Giannis, but do the Bucks ask for Stephon Castle? Like, is that on their wish list? And if it is, I can't see San Antonio doing a deal like that."

If the Spurs were to trade for Brown, losing Castle would be a major loss for the franchise, even though the addition of Brown could prove a great deal for San Antonio. Castle was awarded NBA Rookie of the Year this season and showed that he has a bright future alongside Victor Wembynama. The rookie averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 3.7 RPG this season for the Spurs.

The Spurs landing either Giannis or Brown would make them a serious contender in the Western Conference next season. Brown is currently entering his second season of a five-year $304 million supermax extension that he signed with the Celtics in July of 2023, The deal runs through the 2028-29 season. The question is, are the Spurs willing to take on that big of a contract to make room for other notable free agents in the coming seasons?

Are the Spurs willing to trade away their youth?

In addition, the Spurs likely have to trade away Stephon Castle in a deal for Brown, San Antonio would also potentially be trading away this year's 2nd overall draft pick. San Antonio is currently projected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the 2nd pick.

Even without Brown, the Spurs are still building a future contender with the talent of Victor Wembynama and Stephon Castle. While trading for Brown might seem like a popular choice, keeping their young core intact might be the best option long term.