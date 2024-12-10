This Spurs’ five-man lineup is shockingly one of the best in the NBA
By Quinn Everts
The San Antonio Spurs currently holding a record of 12-12 is a pretty stunning achievement for a team that has won 24 games over the past two seasons combined. The addition of veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, the continued ascent of superstar Victor Wembanyama and the surprise early contributions of rookies has propelled this team to a promising start.
While the team at large looks solid, one Spurs lineup combination has been more than solid —it's been elite. When Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle are on the floor together, the Spurs have a +18.4 net rating, the second-best mark among lineup combos that have played more than 100 minutes this season.
This isn't a lineup that gets one or two minutes a game leading to inflated numbers, either. This is San Antonio's most commonly used lineup, and the No. 14 most common lineup in the NBA at 151 minutes played togehter.
How does this group dominate?
Adding one of the greatest passers of all time to a roster with an 18-foot-tall Gumby man who basically reaches down to dunk was a good start. Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama have developed an instant connection, and Paul's willingness to move the ball impacts this whole lineup, which boasts an assist ratio of 22.1.
An offensive rating of 125.1 doesn't hurt, either — but it does surprise a bit. Besides Wemby, this lineup doesn't have any overpowering offensive options. Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul in 2024 aren't going to score 30 too often, and Champagnie and Castle are both good players (Castle might be great soon) but offensive creation isn't either of their fortes. This team plays as a legitimate unit, and it's working wonders.
Bench depth will be key for San Antonio
A starting lineup like this which can hold its own against anyone in the NBA is a great step toward contention for Wemby and the Spurs. Next up is bench depth; the Spurs love many of their rotation pieces like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and if those two can develop into elite second-unit options, the Spurs might start cooking.