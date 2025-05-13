Spurs now have one clear target after missing out on Cooper Flagg

Amid widespread controversy following Monday night’s NBA Draft lottery, the San Antonio Spurs secured the second overall pick. The race to land Cooper Flagg seemed just within reach, as the Spurs had a 29.7 percent chance of earning a top-four pick, according to oddsmakers, but they ultimately fell short to the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2025 draft class is filled with emerging stars and young talent eager to make their mark in the NBA. Although every team — even the Washington Wizards — believed they had a fair shot at the first overall pick, the chaotic shuffle of selections left fans accusing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver of rigging the lottery in favor of Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. While these allegations remain unproven, one thing is certain: the draft order is set.

Undoubtedly, Flagg will be selected first overall and head to Dallas, leaving the Spurs with plenty of questions to answer. If you guessed that the first question would be about whom San Antonio should select with their pick, you’d be right. The answer? It seems that Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is the best fit for the current Spurs roster.

Bailey’s lone season with the Scarlet Knights significantly boosted his draft stock, as he averaged an impressive 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds on 46 percent shooting over 33.4 minutes per game. Competing alongside his talented teammate Dylan Harper, Bailey showcased his athleticism, shot-making ability, and knack for stepping up when his team needed him most. Despite Rutgers finishing the season with a 15-17 record, Bailey is projected as a top-three pick.

Why should San Antonio choose Ace Bailey?

Examining the current roster, it seems likely that the Spurs would prefer to move on from Harrison Barnes in favor of a younger, more dynamic player like Bailey. At 6-foot-8, Bailey can play both forward and guard, showing tremendous potential when surrounded by the right pieces. With Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox expected to return for the 2025-26 season, Bailey would have plenty of support around him.

Bailey not only adds depth to the forward rotation but also positions the Spurs to potentially move on from Jeremy Sochan. In his three years in the NBA, Sochan has played in 56 games or fewer in two of those seasons. Forced to take on point guard duties before the acquisition of Fox and Chris Paul, Sochan has averaged around 11 points per game and could be a trade candidate to avoid a hefty contract extension.

Bailey already seems to fit the mold of a versatile contributor on both ends of the court. However, what if the Spurs decide against drafting Bailey? What if they’re looking for more than just an 18-year-old prospect?

What if the Spurs trade their pick?

Although the Spurs won’t get a chance to draft Cooper Flagg, they might still have the opportunity to acquire a player with a championship pedigree. As the offseason heats up, rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant leaving their respective teams are gaining traction.

The Spurs are in a strong position, having already made a savvy move to acquire Fox before the trade deadline. However, balancing the lineup remains a challenge, and moving some young pieces might be the best way to strengthen the team’s championship prospects while giving developing players a fresh start elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo, 30, and Durant, 36, remain dominant forces when healthy. Should the Spurs decide to take a swing and trade for another superstar, their title hopes could improve dramatically. On the other hand, if they opt to keep the pick, Ace Bailey would still be an immensely valuable addition to a promising roster. Either way, the future looks bright for the city of San Antonio.