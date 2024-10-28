3 Spurs players to blame after season-opening loss to Mavericks
The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t pull off a win last night, falling 120-109 to the Dallas Mavericks. Following a breakout season from Victor Wembanyama and notable additions like Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, and Chris Paul, the Spurs seemed poised to make the leap from a non-playoff team to a play-in contender. However, with major changes in the roster and lineup, adjusting takes time, and Spurs fans were left frustrated as the team lost their momentum after holding a lead at halftime. Here are three players on the Spurs who struggled to execute when it mattered most.
3. Victor Wembanyama
Wembanyama ended the game with 17 points and 9 rebounds but struggled to adapt to the Spurs' fast-paced offense. His -20 +/- was the second-worst on the team, just behind Chris Paul, and he committed four costly turnovers. Although Wembanyama is still finding his offensive rhythm, he shot just 5-18 from the field (27.7%). Dallas's defense, led by Dereck Lively II, applied constant pressure, forcing Wembanyama into tough shots.
Defensively, Wembanyama was less aggressive than usual, recording only one block compared to his league-leading 3.6 blocks per game last season. His hesitation on screens allowed the Mavericks to gain momentum, which ultimately led to San Antonio giving up 17 offensive rebounds. Head Coach Gregg Popovich may have limited his minutes, but he’ll undoubtedly rely on Wembanyama’s scoring abilities as the season progresses.
2. Keldon Johnson
Last season, Keldon Johnson was a fixture in the starting lineup, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on 45.4% shooting. A year later, Johnson finds himself coming off the bench, with Harrison Barnes taking his starting spot. As the sixth man, Johnson’s role is to stabilize the offense and provide efficient scoring, but he struggled in this game, finishing with only 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 3-9 shooting (33%).
Entering his sixth season with the Spurs, Johnson has yet to experience playoff success, but he’s aiming to make an impact with the second unit. After securing a four-year, $72 million contract two years ago following his best season, he’s eager to prove he can be a vital contributor to a competitive team.
1. Chris Paul
It might’ve sounded improbable three years ago, but Chris Paul is now helping guide the Spurs’ young roster alongside Victor Wembanyama. At 39 years old, Paul’s role under Gregg Popovich is to mentor this inexperienced team and help them reach the playoffs after years in the Western Conference basement. Although no one expects Paul to be his prime self, last night’s performance fell short, as he managed just 3 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds.
Paul, one of the league’s few active players at his age, was brought in for his game knowledge and leadership. If he can stay effective in setting up his teammates and scoring efficiently, Paul’s influence on the Spurs' season could be substantial.