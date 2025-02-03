Spurs should have eyes on one more major trade candidate following De’Aaron Fox blockbuster
It’s official: the San Antonio Spurs have acquired De’Aaron Fox in a blockbuster multi-team trade that also sends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Each team’s direction in the deal is crystal clear — San Antonio secures its franchise point guard, the Bulls enter full rebuild mode, and the Kings look eerily similar to the 2022 Chicago squad, reuniting LaVine with former teammate DeMar DeRozan.
What’s even more shocking is how little the Spurs had to give up to land Fox. The deal cost them only Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and a single first-round pick, allowing them to retain their promising young core of Jeremy Sochan, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson. With the trade market still active and the roster taking shape, San Antonio could have one more target in mind before the Feb. 6 deadline.
Could the Spurs find an unlikely hero in Brooklyn?
Enter Cam Johnson — a sharpshooter drawing interest from multiple contenders across the league. The Brooklyn Nets forward has been showcasing his value this season, averaging 19.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent from three.
For a Spurs team looking to strengthen its playoff push, adding Johnson would be a low-risk, high-reward move. He’s making just $22.5 million this season, a reasonable price for an elite three-point shooter who could seamlessly fit alongside Fox and Victor Wembanyama. His ability to stretch the floor would give San Antonio another much-needed perimeter threat, one that could be replaced by Harrison Barnes in the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn is in no position to compete and could look to offload assets in exchange for draft capital or young talent. Having already traded Dennis Schröder and reportedly considering a buyout for Ben Simmons, the Nets may be motivated to make further moves before the deadline.
Now, the Spurs hold all the cards. With the clock ticking toward the trade deadline, will San Antonio make another bold move to solidify its postseason push? Time is running out.