Spurs tribute to Chris Paul reminds fans just how long he's been in the league
It's not every day we get to see a player of the magnitude of Chris Paul. After passing Jason Kidd for second place on the NBA all-time assist leaderboard on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs took time to honor the legendary point guard.
The Spurs paid tribute to Paul with a heartfelt video highlighting each stop of his legendary career, from his rookie season in New Orleans to the present day with the Spurs, reminding fans how long he's been in the NBA.
Emotional and rightfully so, Paul could not help but express his gratitude in the locker room following the game.
"I swear, man. I’m so grateful. To be away from my family, y’all became my family," Paul said . "I know I’m a lot to deal with on the court. But I just love to hoop, and I hope y’all get this opportunity to play as long as I have. Thank y’all so much.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy.
Chris Paul is still great, even in the twilight of his career
Paul recorded career assist number 12,092 on a pass to Victor Wembanyama during their 121-116 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He now only trails John Stockton, who has 15,806 assists.
Even at 39 years old, he's reminding the world that he is still an elite point guard, averaging 10.2 points per game and 8.5 assists. Paul is in the top five in assists this year, proving he can still dish the rock with the best of them.
His leadership has the Spurs punching above their weight, with a 12-12 record, eyeing a postseason berth for the first time since 2019 behind his brilliance and Wembanyama's emergence as a top player in the NBA.
It's clear that when it's all said and done, Paul will be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to play the game and will be enshrined in the Nasmith Hall of Fame.