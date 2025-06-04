Spurs weighing draft options at No. 2 beyond Dylan Harper

Two years after selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have found themselves with a top-three pick in this year's draft. The Spurs currently hold the No. 2 pick in this year's draft and are projected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

Harper was impressive in his one season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, averaging 19.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4 APG. Harper was named All-Big Ten Third team and Big Ten All-Freshman team courtesy of his performance for Rutgers.

While the Spurs are currently projected to draft Harper, they aren't necessarily locked in on the guard and may be willing to consider other options, according to Rafael Barlowe.

“I know everyone is saying the Spurs and Harper, but San Antonio is tricky because you never know what they’re going to do. It’s very hard to predict what move they’ll make, even in a situation like this with the No. 2 pick. If there’s somebody they like at two, they don’t have to go with the consensus.”

Other draft options the Spurs could consider

One player the Spurs could consider drafting instead of Harper is his college teammate Ace Bailey. The 76ers are currently expected to select Bailey with the No. 3 pick in the draft. Philadelphia, however, is considering other options as well. Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in his freshman season with Rutgers. Could Bailey and Harper potentially switch spots on draft night?

Baylor shooting guard VJ Edgecombe is currently projected to be selected with the No. 4 pick by the Charlotte Hornets is another player that the Spurs could draft. Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in his one season with the Bears.

Why the Spurs should draft Dylan Harper

While the Spurs backcourt already features De'Aaron Fox and recent NBA Rookie of the Year Award winner Stephon Castle, the addition of Harper would compliment both players. If the Spurs were to select Harper, he would likely come off the bench, which would improve the Spurs overall depth of the team.

San Antonio finished the 2024-25 NBA Regular season with a 34-48 record, five games out of a play-in spot. The Spurs are confident that heading into their third season with young star Victor Wembanyama, a playoff appearance is on the horizon for the 2025-26 season. San Antonio is hopeful that the selection of Harper will help them take that next step in a loaded Western Conference.

The Spurs are expected to take Harper — pending a blockbuster trade on draft night that could potentially be a trade for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Expect the Spurs to draft Harper and continue to build around Wembanyama.