Spurs might have the worst possible De’Aaron Fox backup plan in mind
The San Antonio Spurs are emerging as a potential landing spot for De’Aaron Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, as pairing him with Victor Wembanyama could elevate the franchise to new heights. However, while Fox remains the ideal target, there’s always a chance another team could present the Sacramento Kings with a more compelling offer — one that forces the Spurs to pivot toward an unexpected alternative at point guard.
According to Bleacher Report’s Jake L. Fischer, “The Spurs have envisioned pairing Josh Giddey with Wemby down the road.”
While the idea of adding Giddey might not be what Spurs fans were hoping for, it’s a scenario that could be on the table. The former sixth-overall pick has struggled to meet expectations in Chicago, averaging 11.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds across 44 games as a starter. His inconsistent offensive production and lack of defensive impact have raised questions about his long-term fit, making him a far cry from the game-changing presence Fox would bring.
Josh Giddey is no De'Aaron Fox
There’s no real comparison between Giddey and Fox, as the two are in vastly different tiers as players. Fox, a proven All-Star, is currently averaging 25.1 points per game, providing the scoring punch and playmaking the Spurs desperately need. While Giddey does offer size at 6-foot-7 and contributes more in the rebounding and assist departments, his offensive limitations could hinder Wembanyama’s development rather than enhance it.
That said, Giddey could be a much cheaper alternative, especially with the Bulls seemingly heading toward another rebuild. His price tag wouldn’t come close to what it would take to land Fox, and a fresh start in San Antonio could help him take the next step in his career. However, the defensive concerns that were overlooked during his time in Oklahoma City remain an issue, which could make the Spurs hesitate to pursue him.
If San Antonio ultimately walks away from trade talks with Sacramento, the front office will need to be convinced that Giddey is capable of making a significant leap in his game — one that justifies passing on a franchise-altering move for Fox.