The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will get underway on Wednesday between the Edmonton Oilers and the 2024 champion Florida Panthers. It's a rematch of last year's final where the Panthers beat the Oilers after fending off a furious seven-game comeback by Edmonton after being up 3-0 early in the series.

This is just the 12th time in NHL history where two teams will meet in the final in consecutive years. The last was in 2009 when the Pittsburgh Penguins avenged their Stanley Cup Final loss in 2008 to the Detroit Red Wings. Edmonton will be looking to repeat history.

Those stakes will draw many eyeballs for the NHL, especially with how successful last year's series was. The 2024 final was the most watched since 2013 (Chicago Blackhawks over the Boston Bruins) with 4.2 million viewers in the U.S. That's a 58 percent increase from 2023.

How to watch Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Turner Sports has the rights to the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals in the U.S., broadcasting the best-of-seven games series on TNT and TruTV for cable users. Canadian viewers will find it on Sportsnet.

If you've cut the cord yourself, there are plenty of ways to catch the competition starting with Game 1 on Wednesday at 8pm ET.

Stanley Cup Final streaming options

Max: Turner Sports broadcasts are available to stream on the Max app and that includes the Stanley Cup Final. Users will need a Max subscription to watch unless they already subscribe to HBO, TNT, TBS or truTV elsewhere. Streams will also be available on each cable channel's respective websites (TNTDrama.com, TBS.com and truTV.com).

YouTube/YouTube TV: Users can find the games via the Max channel (@StreamOnMax) with a subscription. Those that already have a base plan with YouTube TV can gain access to the Max channel and stream the games that way as well.

Sling TV: Subscribers to a Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan will be able to stream the games and catch all the action.

Sportsnet+: Canadian fans will be able to stream the games via Sportsnet's website and app. Sportsnet+ requires a subscription just like Max in the U.S.

How to watch Stanley Cup Final alt-casts

The NHL will be returning its Sports Emmy-nominated alt-cast, "NHL in ASL," for the 2025 final. The broadcast will feature real-time coverage of the games in American Sign Language for deaf and hard of hearing viewers.

Co-hosts Jason Altmann, Noah Blankenship and remote correspondent David McGregor will provide in-depth coverage of the series.

Fans can stream that version for Game 1 on Max in the U.S. and Sportsnet+ in Canada.