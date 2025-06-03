Stanley Cup Finals 2025 schedule: Dates, times and TV info

After three rounds, 14 playoff series and 80 games, the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are finally upon us. For the first time since 2009 and just the 12th time in NHL history, there will be a rematch of the previous season's championship matchup.

The Florida Panthers, champions of the Eastern Conference, and the Edmonton Oilers, kings of the West, will face off for the glory of lifting Lord Stanley's Cup yet again. The former triumphed in seven games last year, fending off a ferocious comeback by Connor McDavid and company.

The Oilers will be looking to avenge that loss and become the first since the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins to win the final after losing it the previous year. That being said, defending champions are 7-4 in the rematches all-time.

When are the Stanley Cup Finals? Dates and puck drop times

The Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 4 with Game 1 in Edmonton. The Oilers and Panthers will both be looking to gain the early upper hand, which ended up being the indicator of the eventual winner last year. Here's how the full schedule looks:

Game 1 - Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Game 2 - Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Game 3 - Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Game 4 - Thursday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

*IF NECESSARY*

Game 5 - Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Game 7 - Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals: TV and streaming info

Turner Sports bought the rights to the Stanley Cup Finals along with ESPN in 2021, alternating year by year. In 2025, Turner will broadcast all games of the championship series on TNT and TruTV.

Those with a subscription can also stream the games on the Max app, as well as via Sling TV and YouTube TV.