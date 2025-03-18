Star-less 76ers reach new levels of misery to set gobsmacking NBA record

It's been a rough season for the Philadelphia 76ers. That much is an understatement. Sitting at 23-44, the team has massively underachieved this season and has officially reached a new low.

According to HoopsHype, the 76ers have 96 percent of their payroll — $164.8 million — going toward players battling with injury, top among all NBA teams.



The Lakers are the next highest with $148.1 million in salary on the sideline, but that's only 79 percent of their payroll.

— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 14, 2025

Injuries have rocked the Philadelphia 76ers

Injuries have been the main culprit for the 76ers struggles this season.

Joel Embiid was ruled out for the season due to ongoing left knee injuries, which also plagued him most of last season. Rookie sensation Jared McCain is out for the remainder of the season with a meniscus injury in his left knee. Elsewhere on the roster, stars like Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre Jr. have struggled with injuries throughout the season, all of whom were out injury for the 76ers' 130-125 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Other members of the roster, such as Andre Drummond and Adem Bona, were all out during their recent stretch.



Embiid signed a three-year $129.9 million contract massive extension in the offseason to remain with the Philadelphia until 2028. He played just 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.



This season, the 76ers were going to assert themselves as one of the best teams in the league after a busy offseason in which they made some major free agency acquisitions, mainly George, who signed with Philly after his tenure with the Clippers. He managed 41 games.

Now, it seems their hope for an NBA Championship is a distant memory.