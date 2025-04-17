Stars vs. Avalanche playoff series gives Mikko Rantanen shot at revenge

The 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoff field is set and the first round is going to feature some very juicy matchups. Fans can look forward to battles between top squads and hot wild card teams. One of the best resides in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, the teams that finished No. 2 and No. 3 in the Central Division respectively, will provide viewers with top-quality hockey. But one underlying storyline will captivate audiences more than the scoreline.

Mikko Rantanen, who was the subject of multiple high-profile trades this season, landed in the heart of Texas after spurning the Carolina Hurricanes. The 28-year-old right winger was moved from his long-time home with the Colorado Avalanche after it became apparent he would not reach a contract agreement with the team that drafted him in 2015.

Mikko Rantanen's beef with Avalanche could spill over into playoff series with Stars

Rantanen will have his first opportunity to face his old squad since they met on March 16, a 4-3 win for the Avalanche at home. This time, he and his old teammates will be properly reacquainted via a best-of-seven games series.

It's unclear if any fisticuffs will be necessary but hockey fans know the playoffs are a different breed. The hits will be harder, the emotions will be higher and both teams will want to do anything to win.

Loyalty goes a long way for hockey fanbases. Rantanen didn't show any to his long-time home and signed a contract with Dallas that reflected similar terms to what he was offered in Colorado. That's certain to come back to haunt him every time he touches the puck at Ball Arena in Games 3 and 4. The boo birds will be out in swarms and whether he crumbles from the pressure or is fueled by the hatred will be one of the biggest factors in the series.

But Rantanen's desire to win, both the series and against his old team, could be what puts the Stars over the edge. Like the old adage goes, revenge is a dish best served cold.