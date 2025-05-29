One stat that makes Fever fans even more scared of Caitlin Clark's absence

The Indiana Fever faced a harsh reality Wednesday night: life without Caitlin Clark is not only unfamiliar — it’s uncomfortable.

In what marked Clark’s first missed game since high school, Indiana struggled to find offensive rhythm in an 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics. And while the franchise likely never anticipated a moment without their rookie sensation so soon, it was a glimpse into a team still searching for answers without its engine.

The Fever shot just 39.7 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3, revealing how dependent the offense has already become on Clark’s court vision, spacing, and decision-making. Kelsey Mitchell led the starting unit with 14 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while DeWanna Bonner provided a much-needed spark off the bench, tallying 21 points on 50% shooting.

But perhaps the most concerning performance of the night belonged to Aliyah Boston.

Everyone has to step up if the Fever are going to survive without Caitlin Clark

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick attempted just five field goals in 30 minutes, finishing with 10 points and 7 rebounds. While known primarily for her presence on the glass and defensive end, this game represented a golden opportunity — the kind where a franchise cornerstone needs to elevate her role. Instead, Boston was largely invisible on offense, particularly in the second half when the game hung in the balance.

Just four days earlier, Boston exploded for 27 points and 13 rebounds in a standout performance against the defending champion New York Liberty, proving she can go toe-to-toe with elite frontcourt players like Breanna Stewart. Through the first five games of the season, Boston has averaged a respectable 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes — but Wednesday’s passive offensive showing highlighted how much more will be expected of her in Clark’s absence.

With Clark sidelined for at least two weeks due to a left quad strain, the Fever need Boston to assert herself as the team’s offensive focal point. The silver lining? Indiana was only outscored by six, despite one of their worst offensive showings of the season. With more urgency from their stars, that gap is certainly surmountable.

The Fever’s next opportunity to bounce back comes Friday, May 30, when they face the undefeated Connecticut Sun — a test that will demand more from Boston, Mitchell, and the rest of Indiana’s core.

Clark may be the face of the franchise, but these next two weeks will show what the rest of the team is made of.