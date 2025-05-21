Steelers add ex-Texans lineman tied to Kendrick Green’s worst moments

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help along their offensive line, that much is clear. While the Steelers have spent plenty of draft capital over the past few seasons on the offensive line, it hasn't done them much good. Both Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu have their issues, and they were selected in the first round. One player who understands those struggles well is Kendrick Green, a former Steelers draft pick who didn't live up to the billing.

Green was asked to do far too much in Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin utilized Green as a backup at multiple positions along the offensive line, and even jokingly had him line up at tight end during training camp. Nothing ever came of that, of course, but Tomlin and his offensive coaching staff haven't learned from their mistakes with Green. Since then, Jones and Dan Moore (who signed with the Titans this offseason) have been subject to the same treatment.

New Steelers guard Nick Broeker has been there for Kendrick Green's worst moments

The Steelers signed Green's former Texans teammate, Nick Broeker, as offensive line depth on Wednesday. Broeker will compete for a spot in mini camp and training camp should he make it that far. Pittsburgh is taking a flyer on him, but both Broeker and Green played for Houston during their lowest moments – as backups with little playing time along the Houston offensive line. At least in Pittsburgh, Green was given playing time. With the Texans, he only started four games. Broeker has yet to start and NFL game.

Broeker is a guard, which means he will provide depth behind Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick. He'll have to compete with a number of capable backups, but the Steelers don't exactly have the strongest offensive line in the NFL. When the new 'Protector Award' was announced by the NFL on Wednesday, no Steelers immediately came to mind as possible candidates. There's a reason for that.

Green has since moved on to the Bills, where he hopes to compete for an offensive line rotation spot in front of Josh Allen. Buffalo should only protect Allen with the best in the business, but those players have been tough to come by for several reasons. First, Allen is a playmaker, which unintentionally leads to rough stats on the o-line. Second, Allen's salary is...hefty. It's tough to imagine the Bills adding that much talent along their offensive line while the Wyoming product is making $330 million over six years.

Good luck with that!