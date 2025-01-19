Rather than address QB, Steelers and Mike Tomlin have another career to ruin
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not firing or trading Mike Tomlin. The longtime head coach is in Pittsburgh to stay, and that is likely a good thing given the roster is a long way from competing for a Super Bowl. Yes, the Steelers made the postseason in 2024-25 at 10-7, but that is a far cry from competing with the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills at the top of the AFC.
The first question Pittsburgh was asked has been answered. Tomlin is back, and should be for quite some time. The second is what they'll do at quarterback, though that'll likely depend on contract negotiations with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and any other free agents of interest on the open market. If I had to take an educated guess, the Steelers will run it back with Fields and a non-Wilson veteran, thus giving the Ohio State product a chance to prove himself over the course of a full season.
It won't matter who is quarterback, of course, if the offensive line doesn't improve year over year. The Steelers have used back-to-back first-round picks on tackles in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Jones has shown flashes from time to time, while Fautanu spent most of his first season injured.
Steelers are taking a risk they can't afford with Broderick Jones...again
Jones in particular has had a rough go of it, but not solely because of his own doing. The Steelers have moved Broderick around the offensive line throughout his two seasons in the league, and he hasn't had a consistent position. Now, Pittsburgh reportedly wants to move him back to left tackle, which is Fautanu's primary position from college. Do I know why? Not so much.
The Steelers reportedly want to let Dan Moore Jr. walk, which is something I agree with. It makes a lot of sense given Moore is one of the lowest-graded tackles in the NFL (starting-caliber) and often looks overmatched when he receives too many snaps. Fautanu is considered a left tackle, but evidently the Steelers think Jones will perform better at that spot long term.
Pittsburgh should also consider signing a veteran left tackle to compete with Jones, or to use as a backup just in case he shoul falter. The Steelers value positional flexibility, but when it comes to players as young and vulnerable as Jones has been, it might be best to try a different approach.