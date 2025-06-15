Steelers are ridding themselves of Russell Wilson gear at a hilarious discount

Russell Wilson’s run with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season was lackluster at best, spanning just 11 games. Wilson posted a 6-5 record, while helping Pittsburgh make the postseason, which resulted in a wild card round loss, to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14. With that stop gap option running its course, Wilson set out to sign with the New York Giants during the offseason and now the Steelers are looking to move last year’s merchandise to make way for the new.

This means you can now get some of Wilson’s Steeler gear at a steal of a price.

As Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly shared, fans can buy Wilson Steelers jerseys for cheap. Youth jerseys cost $10.48, women's jerseys cost $14.23, and men's jerseys cost $18.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Not a bad deal pic.twitter.com/8GlZWUfICM — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 14, 2025

Russell Wilson Steelers jerseys are available at hilariously cheap prices

At these prices they might be giving away Wilson’s merchandise if it isn’t all gone by September.

Buying an NFL replica jersey for 10 bucks is unheard of in today’s era of inflation and overpriced everything. This DICK’s Sporting Goods ad shows just how quickly the league and its partners move on. Besides that, it’s time to make room for Aaron Rodgers jerseys since he’s the new quarterback Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have hitched their wagon too this season.

It’ll be interesting to see how low the prices get on Wilson’s gear because it’s hard to imagine too many Steelers fans actually wanting this stuff now that he’s no longer on the squad. Could we see these jerseys discounted again as potential buy one get one items? Or maybe cut the current price in half just to get them out of the door. What would be funny is for Wilson to buy them up himself and attempt to give them away only to be rejected. That would be the ultimate ending to Wilson’s time in the Steel City.