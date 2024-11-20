Steelers bringing back familiar face is surest sign team has Super Bowl hopes
There was a lot said when the NFL schedule was released this offseason in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just like the Chicago Bears, both of these clubs would not face their first divisional foe until Week 11. Considering that the AFC North was comprised of four teams that all finished above .500, and add in the fact that there were also games against perennial playoff teams Philadelphia and Kansas City, it looked like quite the eight-game gauntlet for Mike Tomlin’s club.
One down, and seven to go. On Sunday in the Steel City, Pittsburgh failed to score a touchdown, but also held the Baltimore Ravens to a season-low 16 points in the Steelers’ latest victory in this AFC North rivalry.
Before the trade deadline, general manager Omar Khan orchestrated trades for wide receiver Mike Williams (Jets) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (Packers).
A veteran defensive back returns to the Steel City
Now this 8-2 division leader has added another veteran, one very that is very familiar with this organization, as well as postseason football.
Eric Rowe was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He was dealt to New England a year later, and spent three seasons with the organization. He would earn a pair of Super Bowl rings with Bill Belichick’s club, although he missed the vast majority of 2018, including the postseason.
It was off to Miami in 2019, and Rowe really came into his own. He spent four seasons in South Florida, and played in the Dolphins’ wild card game in 2022 vs. Buffalo. He then played and started three regular-season contests, as well as the playoff loss at Buffalo, last season. Rowe totaled 29 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception during the Steelers’ season-ending three-game winning streak. He added eight stops in the 31-17 loss to the Bills.
Now he’s back with the organization, having been signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. He obviously adds veteran experience, with eight postseason games on his resume. Pittsburgh takes its five-game winning streak to Cleveland on Thursday night, but it remains to be seen if Rowe will be active for this divisional clash.