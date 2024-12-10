Steelers broke the Browns so bad they're even questioning Nick Chubb, of all people
By Lior Lampert
Dropping to 3-10 against a thriving divisional rival, "down horrendous" may undersell the Cleveland Browns' current state of affairs. Perhaps nothing speaks to that more than what's happening with longtime franchise running back Nick Chubb.
The Browns are ostensibly beginning to turn on Chubb as he tries to regain his pre-injury after tearing his ACL and MCL. While head coach Kevin Stefanski and the organization continue operating as if there isn't an elephant in the room, their actions say otherwise. One crucial moment in Cleveland's 27-14 Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers told us everything we need to know about the situation.
Trailing by 13 late in the third quarter, the Browns elected to go for it on fourth-and-one slightly past midfield. Unsurprisingly, given the circumstances, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey dialed up a run play. However, Jerome Ford -- not Chubb -- toted the rock.
Steelers made the Browns re-evaluate all of their choices, including Nick Chubb
As you can see, the carry went nowhere (but backward). Ford lost five yards, yielding a turnover on downs and giving Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense prime field position to begin the ensuing drive. But that's beside the point. Cleveland not using Chubb in that scenario signals that their faith in him is waning.
Chubb has made a living in the NFL because of his status as a barreling bruiser back. The Browns have usually leaned on him to convert short-yardage rush attempts throughout the four-time Pro Bowler's remarkable career. Nonetheless, all good things must end eventually, which appears to be the case in Cleveland.
Even on a day when Chubb posted one of his most efficient outings of the season in Pittsburgh, the Browns deferred to Ford. The former's explosiveness and ability to plow through contact aren't up to par with what we've become accustomed to seeing. It's a sad reality, but the Browns are becoming aware of it and we're seeing that transpire in real time.
Albeit an incredible comeback story, Chubb has been a shell of himself since returning. His 3.1 yards per attempt is far from the 5.1 average he's posted across seven years as a pro, as Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com points out. The soon-to-be 29-year-old hasn't reached 60 yards on the ground once through seven contests. To top it all off, Ford is siphoning touches that typically belong to him.