Steelers can’t afford another first-round disaster in the NFL Draft

First-round picks are the most diamonds of the NFL Draft. Gold lies buried throughout the final six rounds, but the first is flush with rare minerals by design.

By 2007, 106 of the 241 inductees into the Hall of Fame were first-rounders. Approximately one-third of 320 first-round picks between 2019 to 2019 were selected to at least one Pro Bowl at some point in their careers. The numbers drop precipitously with second-round picks and so on.

And yet, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been first-round paupers for far too long.

First-round picks aren’t about modesty. That’s payment is contingent on the rookie wage scale. Contenders don’t pat themselves on the back for uncovering a starter in the fourth round after wasting their first on a bust – unless it’s a quarterback.

The Steelers have made a mess of recent first-round picks in the NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft was the last time Pittsburgh felt good about a first-rounder a few years into his deal. Since 2017, the Steelers have been frivolous with their first-round picks. Their inability to hit on the highest-upside prospects is indicative of their franchise inertia over the last few years. Discovering solid, disciplined infrastructure in the later rounds or in discarded free agents is useful but not conducive to unlocking upper-echelon talent that buoys Super Bowl contenders.

2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds played out his rookie contract alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. While he was adequate in run support and covering tight ends, he lacked elite coverage skills. Edmunds only recorded five career interceptions in a Steelers uniform. Edmunds clocked in and clocked out, but his impact was worthy of a C-student. The Steelers signed Edmunds to their practice squad last season but coldly released him in November .

Their 10th overall pick in 2019 was Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. Bush was an athletic unicorn, but despite recording one of the fastest 40 times in Combine history, Bush’s tweener size has prevented him from thriving against the run, his lack of coverage instincts have prevented him from being a three-down linebacker in zone.

In 2021, Pittsburgh selected Najee Harris with their 24th pick. Harris has had easily the most robust career of any Steelers first-round pick post-Watt. Harris’ rookie season was the zenith of his first four years in the league. The sky was the limit after he rushed for 1,200 yards, 10 touchdowns, and reeled in 74 receptions in 17 contests.

Harris was projected to be the next transcendent offensive instrument. Although he never missed a game, Harris failed to develop into a game-changing back. Last summer, the Steelers decided not to pick up his fifth-year option. Harris eclipsed 1,000 yards in his final season with the Steelers, but was phased out of the offense in the final weeks, split carries with Jaylen Warren and ultimately accepted a mercenary deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

By 2022, they ignored Kenny Pickett’s small hand and advanced age to mark him as the rightful successor to Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, he wasn’t up to the task and two seasons later was traded to Philadelphia.

Their 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones has played the wrong tackle like he has two left feet, and 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu was inactive for 95 percent of the season.

Between 2001 and 2012, the Steelers selected Casey Hampton, Troy Palomalu, Ben Roethlisberger, Heath Miller, Santonio Holmes, Lawrence Timmons, Rashard Mendenhall, Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward, and David DeCastro. That’s an infinite scroll’s worth of All-Pros, Hall of Famers, and electric playmakers. It also highlights the deficit between the prime Steelers era and what they’ve done in the first round since then.

From 2013 through 2016, the Steeler also drafted two busts in Jarvis Jones and Artie Burns, a functional starter Bud Depree, and Ryan Shazier, whose career was halted by injury.

Yinzers can blame Mike Tomlin all they want, but the first-round pick famine in Pittsburgh has been a major culprit in their playoff setbacks. This week, the Steelers will make another stab at mining the first round for jewels. Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Derrick Harmon, Jahdae Barron, and a slew of prospects have been named as potential picks. Hitting the jackpot on a quarterback has the higher upside, but as evidenced by the selection of Watt, Palomalu, or Heyward, it is incumbent on Khan to identify a talent that can rise above the occasion.