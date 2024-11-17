Steelers cater to Russell Wilson's ego instead of doing right thing for Justin Fields
By Mark Powell
Justin Fields has bought into his role as the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson, and rightly so. Wilson has been excellent as the Steelers starting QB, going 3-0 and leaving little doubt that he is the right man for the job.
However, Fields still has value on this team. Not only is he a reliable backup should Wilson go down, but he can also provide an element of surprise when necessary. Fields is far quicker than Wilson, and should thus be used as a secret weapon of sorts. Pittsburgh hinted at just that during their bye week, and even in their matchup against the Ravens. Fields took a snap on a second-and-long, and ran for nearly 10 yards. Baltimore's defense was frozen.
With first-and-goal awaiting them, Pittsburgh could've easily used Fields rather than relying on Najee Harris and Wilson to punch in a touchdown. The Steelers had five field goals on the day – and at the time of this writing – which put them in a precarious position.
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers catering to Russell Wilson's ego?
Wilson threw an interception in the red zone, which could ultimately come back to haunt the Steelers. Even if it does not, the Steelers should ask themselves why they opted against putting Fields into the game, instead going with Russ.
Wilson is the starting quarterback and there is no question about that. Yet, the way Fields has handled his benching has impressed fans and media outside of Pittsburgh.
If Pittsburgh is to succeed in the postseason, the Steelers have to find a way to use all of their weapons to their advantage. With that in mind, Fields is available to them, and eager to contribute on offense. The vast majority of the Steelers payroll goes to the defense. Chris Boswell field goals can only take them so far.