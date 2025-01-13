Sure sounds like Steelers are cleaning house despite keeping Mike Tomlin around
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping Mike Tomlin despite another disappointing playoff exit. Steelers fans aren't thrilled about that, but Tomlin is well-accomplished and has a no-trade clause. There was little chance Pittsburgh was going to outright fire him, and Tomlin is happy in his current position. He holds all the cards.
Just because the Steelers kept Tomlin doesn't mean they're running it back. Pittsburgh has a lot of questions to answer this offseason, especially on offense as it pertains to Najee Harris and Russell Wilson. Both are set to enter free agency, and given the performance of the offense in the final five games of the season, there's bound to be turnover.
Harris sounds like a goner. The Steelers have Jaylen Warren running behind Harris, and he's due a shot at the No. 1 spot. Pittsburgh could easily draft a solid backup to split the carries.
“[Harris] said that the guys have been saying things in the locker room that he didn’t necessarily want to say on camera, [but] that he felt like, throughout the losing streak, a lot of guys were letting what the media was saying infiltrate the locker room, and he wanted to see how they responded today,”Taylor Rooks reported after Saturday’s game.
Najee Harris and Russell Wilson could be on the outs for the Steelers
When asked if he'd considered his Steelers future, Harris admitted it was not something he'd thought about to that point. That tells us all we need to know. If Harris were a key part of Pittsburgh's core moving forward, they surely would've approached him by now, or he'd be itching for an extension. Instead, that's not the case.
As for Russell Wilson, that is a different question entirely. Wilson played well for about half the season before falling apart down the stretch. The QB market is, well, not great this offseason, as is this draft class. As bad as Wilson was in the final five games for Pittsburgh, there is no guarantee they can find a better replacement right now.
Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Wilson said the plan is to remain in Pittsburgh, but the two sides have yet to discuss an extension in any form. So essentially what Wilson wants is a moot point. It'll be up to the Steelers whether they give into Russ's contract demands or if they choose to go in a different direction. I think I speak for all Steelers fans when I say that would be the right decision.
Wilson is an excellent leader and could battle for a starting spot somewhere. If he remains a Steeler, though, he will waste another season with (what should be) a very talented roster.