Steelers need to come to Justin Fields realization a new suitor could learn all too well

Justin Fields ostensibly wants to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the feeling is seemingly mutual. Everyone knows it. Yet, a pair of roadblocks are reportedly preventing the two sides from putting pen to paper on a reunion.

If Justin Fields wants to affirm he is indeed a starter in this league (and a starter to stay), his best path is to sign with the #Steelers. He is familiar with the offense, he has an offensive staff that absolutely believes in him and he freely told our @NFLonCBS crew how the… — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 7, 2025

Per CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers aren't the only suitors vying for Fields' services. There's a legitimate "market" for the dual-threat quarterback, which might lead to him landing with the highest bidder. Moreover, the "sting/distrust" from this past season, when Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin benched him for incumbent starter Russell Wilson, lingers.

If the Steelers truly want to retain Fields, they must act swiftly and accordingly to put any hard feelings behind them or risk losing him.

Steelers must come to Justin Fields realization before a new suitor swoops in and signs dual-threat QB

Monday, Mar. 10 at noon ET marks the “legal tampering” period, when clubs can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents, including Fields. Then, at 4 p.m. ET on Mar. 12, the open market is officially underway. It's a free-for-all out there, especially for quarterback-needy squads. With that in mind, the Steelers squandered a prime opportunity to re-sign the 26-year-old before anyone else could've even spoken with him.

Exercising patience may come back to haunt the Steelers. Franchises like the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks have recently developed openings under center. The New York Jets and Giants' quest to find their next signal-caller this offseason has been well-chronicled. There are so many spots to fill, and only so many quarterbacks are available, making Fields a hot commodity.

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz notes that the Jets have been the "most interested" in Fields. They "love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him."

You can't change the past. What's done is done. Tomlin can't go back in time and overturn his decision to yank Fields for Wilson. All he can do is move forward. And with the Jets (and others) lurking, he must work overtime to mend bridges. Otherwise, it could cost the Steelers dearly and force them to look elsewhere to find a passer.

Assuring Fields won't be looking over his shoulder should be a top priority for the Steelers. Convincing him that he is the unquestioned starter in 2025 will go a long way in making amends. It could also save Pittsburgh some money if they're in the 2021 first-round pick's good graces during extension talks.