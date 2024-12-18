Steelers DB isn't giving Lamar Jackson any wiggle room to break free of Pittsburgh woes
By Kinnu Singh
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have made no attempt to disguise their mutual antipathy towards one another. Twice a year, the bitter AFC North rivals produce games that are reminiscent of a bygone era, when bone-crunching, soul-crushing and blood-curdling hits were commonplace.
The Ravens will host the Steelers for another divisional clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16, and plenty of playoff implications hang in the balance for both sides. Baltimore could clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while Pittsburgh could clinch the AFC North title.
With uncertainty surrounding the status of Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson, Steelers backup cornerback James Pierre might have a larger role against Baltimore. The increased workload will provide him with an opportunity to make an impact against his cousin, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Lamar Jackson’s cousin will attempt to extend the Ravens’ losing streak against the Steelers
Pierre and Jackson grew up playing football together in South Florida, but that familiarity doesn’t make it any easier to tackle Baltimore’s elusive quarterback. When asked by reporters about the key to bringing down Jackson, Pierre made it clear that there is no secret recipe.
“Ain’t no key,” Pierre said. “He’s crazy. That guy’s crazy. You never know with him.”
The Ravens have had one of the league’s most dynamic offensive attacks since they selected Jackson in the 2019 NFL Draft. The two-time NFL MVP nearly led Baltimore to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, and the team’s offense has become even more potent with addition of running back Derrick Henry.
Still, the AFC North title has slowly been slipping out of Baltimore’s grasp. Although a victory would tie both teams with a 10-5 record, the Steelers would still be in control of the AFC North due to divisional tiebreakers.
Baltimore’s waning hope of winning the division must begin with a victory against Pittsburgh on Sunday, but it won’t be easy. The Steelers have emerged as a nemesis that the Ravens can’t seem to overcome in recent years.
Although both teams have displayed their offensive prowess against other opponents, they have relied heavily on their defenses to punish each other over the years. The defensive-oriented grudge matches haven’t worked in Jackson’s favor. In his six career starts against the Steelers, Jackson has won just once.
If there was ever a time to secure his second victory against the bitter rival, it would be now. While Baltimore is relatively healthy, the Steelers have been plagued by injuries to many of their key players.