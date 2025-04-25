Derrick Harmon told his mom he'd realized his draft dream just before she passed away

The First round of the 2025 NFL Draft took place last night in Green Bay, Wis. Last night, 32 men had finally reached their lifetime goal of being in the NFL. All the hardwork and dedication it took them to get to this point. Usually the NFL draft is the happiest moments of these players lives. Spending the night with their friends and family. Well, for one player in particular, it became a very bittersweet night.

DT Derrick Harmon was the 21st pick in the draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him. The Steelers have been eyeing the Oregon prospect for a few months and they finally landed the guy they need to build the trenches. But, last night was a Harmon will never forget. It will be a night filled with happiness and heartbreak.

Last night after he got drafted by the Steelers, his mother Tiffany Saine was in the hospital on life support and he wanted to share the news with his mom. According to Nick Farabaugh Harmon said, "I'm headed straight to tell her that her son got drafted." And he did just that.

But, this afternoon, according to Gerry Dulac, Harmon's mother passed shortly after Harmon told her that he got drafted by the Steelers.

Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 25, 2025

Steeler's fans are heartbroken about the news of their new rookie. Harmon was very close to his mom and she is his inspiration to play.

Before the Rose Bowl game this year, Harmon revealed that he used his NIL money while at Oregon to buy an accessible van for his mom after she suffered a stroke early in his college years.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II released a statement to send condolences to the Harmon family after the loss of his mother. You can read Rooney' statement in the tweet below:

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II: pic.twitter.com/AKDzDefoZU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2025

It is never easy to lose someone. Especially, when the people who have been with you from the start of your football journey, to now seeing you at the place you always dreamed of being at.