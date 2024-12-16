Steelers sleeper agent Diontae Johnson’s successful mission abroad puts reunion in play
By Lior Lampert
Diontae Johnson has caught one pass since joining the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Week 9. His single reception went for a measly five yards.
Johnson has practically been non-existent. So, rather than continuing to show up only not to be involved in the game plan, he and the Ravens have found a (temporary) resolution.
The Ravens announced they "mutually agreed" with Johnson to excuse him from team activities heading into a pivotal Week 16 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the two sides are "working through their options right now." In other words, it's likely a matter of when (not if) before Baltimore releases the veteran wide receiver.
With that in mind, the decision to give Johnson the week off could be gamesmanship on Baltimore's part. They're presumably keeping him away from the Steelers — for now, at least.
Steelers sleeper agent Diontae Johnson’s successful mission abroad puts Pittsburgh reunion in play
Baltimore will host Pittsburgh for the upcoming showdown with the AFC North crown at stake. Reasonably, the Ravens probably don't want to give their longtime rival any leg up leading into the competition. But the Steelers are lurking in the shadows, ever so patiently, waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Of course, Johnson spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers. His most success as a pro came in Pittsburgh, posting at least 85 receptions and 850 receiving yards in three consecutive campaigns from 2020-22. He even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. And with the Black and Gold missing their top wideout, George Pickens, tending to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, there's a need for the 28-year-old. The stars are aligning for an ostensibly inevitable reunion.
A big part of the problem is Johnson's barely seen the field, which is odd, considering the team acquired him mid-season on an expiring contract. He's logged 39 snaps across four contests with the Ravens, notably being a healthy scratch and serving a one-game suspension over their past two. Yet, the skilled (albeit seemingly forgotten) pass-catcher wouldn't lack opportunities in Pittsburgh and may instantly vault atop or near the Steelers' positional depth chart.
Alas, we must put the Johnson-Steelers homecoming on pause in the meantime.