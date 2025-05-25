Steelers dodged a draft day disaster already haunting their rival

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon has already signed his rookie deal with minimal drama, which is exactly how Pittsburgh prefers it. However, it isn't that way for every team. The Steelers got lucky in that respect, as some rookies are unhappy with the language of their contracts. Yes, really – enter the Cincinnati Bengals and Shemar Stewart.

Stewart was one of the top-rated pass rushers in this draft class. By most accounts, he will be a very good pro, and might haunt the Steelers offensive line for years to come. That being said, he's been a pain in the neck for the Bengals so far. Let me explain.

Stewart will not report to Phase 2 of the Bengals offseason program due to some of the language in his rookie contract (which is supposed to be a set rate, by the way). The Bengals tried to take the best player available. They did so with Trey Hendrickson's trade and/or extension request in mind. Yet, drama follows an organization like Cincinnati, as Paul Brown is among the worst owners in the NFL when it comes to opening his wallet.

The Steelers dodged a disaster the Bengals are now dealing with

The Steelers selected Harmon – a player who could ultimately be Cam Heyward's replacement down the line – in the first round. For now, Harmon will help solidify the Steelers defensive line, which is a weakness the Ravens identified when they ran for nearly 300 yards against Pittsburgh in their Wild Card playoff game. Mike Tomlin couldn't watch that kind of performance twice, which is why the Steelers selected a big body up front.

Stewart could've been in play for Pittsburgh at No. 21, as the Steelers have a best-player-available draft mentality. TJ Watt needs a new contract, and the recent deals given out to Myles Garrett and more suggest negotiations could get a little uncomfortable. Drafting a Watt replacement in Stewart would've been well within bounds for the Steelers. They never had that opportunity, though, because the Bengals stepped in.

Pittsburgh has enough distractions entering their own Phase 2 of camp. They don't have a quarterback! The Steelers are still awaiting Aaron Rodgers decision. They appear to be operating under the assumption Rodgers will sign on for one final year in Pittsburgh. If not, Mason Rudolph will be first in line to start.

That is a large enough problem for the Steelers brass to figure out. The last thing they need is a rookie causing unnecessary drama, which is exactly what the Bengals are now dealing with.