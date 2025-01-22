Steelers first-round favorite with Santonio Holmes ties could put George Pickens on the block
The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again back to the drawing board after a disappointing first-round postseason exit. That has become all too common in recent years, and the culprit is almost always the same — a sputtering offense.
Arthur Smith enjoyed reasonable success during his first season as Steelers OC, but many of the same issues that plagued him in Atlanta turned up late in the season. Pittsburgh lost five straight down the stretch, with Russell Wilson's status deteriorating from franchise quarterback to first free agent out the door.
All signs point to meaningful change in Pittsburgh next season, even if Mike Tomlin (and Arthur Smith) are safely perched in their positions of power. Justin Fields is the running favorite to take over at quarterback, while the entire offensive infrastructure ought to be placed under the microscope. Omar Khan has to do something.
One of the most glaring holes on the Steelers' roster is wide receiver. Right now it's basically George Pickens or bust, and we know Pickens does not always ingratiate himself to the locker room or the fanbase.
The most recent NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Pittsburgh addressing its WR concerns — and, in the process, hopefully lighting a fire under Pickens.
Steelers select Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka in 2025 NFL mock draft
ESPN pegs Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka as the Steelers' projected 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Egbuka has been a bit lost in the immense shadow of freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes offense was far more than a one-trick pony during its dominant run to the national championship. Will Howard was blessed with copious options in the passing attack, with Egbuka standing out due to his quickness and polish.
He maybe wasn't the most prolific wideout in college football this past season, largely due to the quality of his teammates, but Egbuka was still integral to Ohio State's success. He finish the campaign with 81 catches and 1,011 yards across 16 games, reeling in 10 touchdown passes for the second time in four seasons with the Buckeyes.
Here's how Mel Kiper lays it out:
"The last time the Steelers took a receiver in Round 1 was 2006, when they drafted Santonio Holmes at No. 25. But unless things drastically change in free agency, Pittsburgh has to break that streak. There aren't enough reliable pass catchers in this offense. The Steelers don't have a surefire WR2 behind George Pickens, and the offense isn't going to improve until they do something there, no matter the QB... [Egbuka is] a great route runner with speed and would eat up targets in the Steelers' offense."
That seems simple enough. Egbuka is a perfect George Pickens complement on paper. Whereas Pickens loves a deep ball, Egbuka can soak up targets on intermediate routes and provide a safety valve closer to the line of scrimmage. That role takes on extra value if Justin Fields ends up starting under center.
A wide receiver pick also opens the door for a Pickens trade, should his locker room antics and on-field inconsistencies continue. Pickens is a major talent, but he does not always maximize that talent, nor does he make life easy on his head coach. If Egbuka proves that he can handle a significant target share out of the gate, the Steelers will have options.