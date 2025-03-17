Damage is already done for Steelers fanbase thanks to pathetic Aaron Rodgers chase

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the better part of a week chasing a 41-year-old quarterback who doesn't love them back. The Steelers had every opportunity to pass on Aaron Rodgers – who'd be better off waiting for a call from Canton than playing professional football in Pittsburgh this coming season – in favor of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

Fields in particular was the favorite to start next season if the Steelers fully committed to him. However, Tomlin made up his mind on Fields the minute he was benched following a 4-2 start to the 2024 season. He wasn't the guy, and thus signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets which made him one of the better bargain buys of free agency so far. Fields wanted an opportunity to start, which Tomlin would not have provided him.

Wilson is still available and could be a fallback option for the Steelers if they're unhappy with the possibility of Mason Rudolph as their Week 1 starter. Wilson lost his final handful of starts (a full fist of them) and the Steelers Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. Running it back with that version of Arthur Smith's offense would be inexcusable, but it's better than Pittsburgh's Plan A, which appears to be Rodgers.

Steelers had plenty of chances to avoid Aaron Rodgers dystopia

The argument in favor of Rodgers isn't all that complicated. To some, he is the best option available in an otherwise lackluster QB market and draft class. The Steelers waited and the best QBs available at the start of free agency – including Sam Darnold and Fields – called their bluff. Rodgers has done the same so far.

On the field, Rodgers could be a minimal upgrade over Fields and Wilson if the Steelers offensive line is able to protect him. However, there's little evidence they'd be able to do so. Pittsburgh has drafted offensive linemen in the first round of the past two drafts, but failed to develop them. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu could be good players. Despite Jones issues so far, Tomlin refused to fire veteran offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Steelers fans are tired of more of the same. Tomlin and Omar Khan seem intent on doing just that, despite promising major changes after another season ended in postseason failure. Pittsburgh is stuck in football purgatory – just good enough to make the playoffs, and definitely bad enough not to make an impact when they get there.

Aaron Rodgers will aid Mike Tomlin's Steelers standard and little else

Signing Rodgers would do little to change that. Best-case scenario, Rodgers would perform well enough to get Pittsburgh back to the postseason. But would that team be good enough to defeat the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or perhaps Joe Burrow? I highly doubt it. We're right back where we started.

Tomlin's winning record streak is impressive. The Steelers floor with him as head coach is incredibly high, but the ceiling is low until Pittsburgh finds its next franchise quarterback. Signing another veteran well past his prime isn't going to change anything – I don't care how much admiration Tomlin and Rodgers have for one another.

The worst argument in favor of signing Rodgers is a political one by nature. There are plenty of reasons not to like Rodgers on and off the field. The on-field reasons are well documented. He's immobile at this stage of his career, and not far removed from a debilitating injury. He should retire based on age alone.

Aaron Rodgers is a political nightmare for a swing state

Off the field, Rodgers is a media darling, but also a locker room cancer if not contained. The Steelers have enough locker room drama as currently constructed. Adding Rodgers to that mix would be entertaining for outsiders, but a true test of the structure and culture Tomlin claims to have created.

Also off the field, Rodgers has a history of spreading conspiracy theories and speaking on issues he's not all that educated on. Don't get me wrong – neither am I – but Rodgers has a larger market than most of us. While most of us know not to get our medical advice from a football player, there are plenty of folks out there willing to listen to Rodgers because he feeds into the unknown, no matter the level of expertise he has on said subjects.

If you hated reading two paragraphs on that subject, imagine an entire season's worth. Do you see my point yet?

No matter what side of the political aisle one leans, Rodgers is nauseating and distracts us from Pittsburgh football and the standard of going 9-8 every season, expectations be damned.