George Pickens is out in Pittsburgh. Chris Olave... isn't in. Yet. Or maybe ever.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver would be a near-perfect fit in Pittsburgh next to DK Metcalf, and rumors sprung up on Friday morning about the Steelers being interested in acquiring him — but as of right now, there doesn't seem to be any reason for fans to hold their breath waiting for the official trade news to drop.

Adam Crowley, a radio host at 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, first dropped the name Chris Olave, which raised the eyebrows of Steelers fans everywhere.

A little water was thrown on the growing fire around Steelers nation, as it sounds like the Steelers are essentially just doing baseline research on potential wide receivers.

This wouldn't be the first time Steelers fans have been duped about potential wide receiver additions, and right now, it sounds like any potential trade for Olave is far away. Remember the Brandon Aiyuk rumors?

I have a feeling that won't stop fans from making Olave edits and dreaming of Metcalf / Olave domination in the AFC North.

When healthy, Chris Olave is elite

The former Ohio State product recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, but missed over half of the 2024 season after a scary concussion forced him to be remvoed from the field on a stretcher.

As it stands, the Steelers will trot out Metcalf at WR1, tight end Pat Freiermuth essentially acting as a WR2, and Calvin Austin III hoping for a breakout year with more opportunity.

It's a serviceable room! Adding Chris Olave — or another receiver of his ilk — takes it to, at least, very good. Even if this isn't the trade for Pittsburgh, it's at least heartening for Steelers fans that the front office is attempting to shore up the targets for whoever ends up behind center in 2025.