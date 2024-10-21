Steelers fans apologize to Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson for doubting the QB change
By Lior Lampert
After watching Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson light up the New York Jets in primetime, maybe head coach Mike Tomlin was onto something.
Tomlin boldly pivoted from Justin Fields to Wilson for Week 7 despite Pittsburgh's 4-2 record, which proved to pay immediate dividends on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers routed the Jets 37-15, putting up their best offensive performance of the season thus far by a country mile.
Wilson looked in command of Pittsburgh's huddle and got more comfortable as the night progressed. He completed 16 of his 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, adding a score through the ground. But arguably most importantly, the veteran signal-caller committed zero turnovers and only took one sack. Overall, his efforts were incredibly humbling for Steelers fans who doubted him (or preferred Fields) and anyone who scrutinized Tomlin for making the switch.
In light of Wilson's remarkable outing, several members of Steelers Nation who were on the Fields side of the debate apologized for resisting the change.
Steelers fans apologize to Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson for doubting the QB change
Abort mission. Fans can no longer question Tomlin's judgment. Like the Steelers sideline general stated in his postgame press conference: "That's why I'm well compensated. Thank you." He gets paid the big bucks to make these choices for a reason and has rightfully earned the benefit of the doubt.
Media pundits universally skepticized Tomlin for rolling with Wilson instead of Fields under center heading into the showdown with the Jets. However, they couldn't have been more wrong after the one-time Super Bowl champion gunslinger seized the opportunity against a highly regarded New York defensive unit.
Many were divided over the Wilson/Fields discussion, including within the Steelers organization. Nonetheless, Tomlin went on his own accord and was prepared to deal with the fallout, though it ultimately worked in his favor.
Former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Trey Wingo took to social media early in the Steelers-Jets clash to voice disappointment in Tomlin for preferring Wilson to Fields. Oh, how poorly that aged as the contest went on, but kudos to him for not deleting the original post (as of this writing).