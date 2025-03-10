Steelers fans are in agreement that George Pickens has to go after DK Metcalf trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their long-coveted second star receiver on Sunday night, sending a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for wideout DK Metcalf. On paper, the deal makes all sorts of sense: Pittsburgh has repeatedly tried and failed to put another legitimate weapon opposite George Pickens in its passing game, and Metcalf was the most explosive option available this offseason. Whoever is playing quarterback for the Steelers next season, they'll have no shortage of weapons to throw the ball up to.

But of course, by now Steelers fans have learned that games aren't won or lost on paper. And while the Pickens-Metcalf combination sounds great — good luck trying to defend both of them as vertical threats at one time — dynamic ability isn't the only thing the two have in common. They've also got a penchant for ... well, let's just say "grabbing headlines," and within hours of the trade's announcement Pittsburgh is already bracing for some fireworks.

Steelers fans are anticipating fireworks as George Pickens and DK Metcalf try to share a locker room (and a football)

Again: You'd assume that, in the aftermath of their favorite team landing a very talented player at a position of clear need, the mood would be celebratory. But nothing in Pittsburgh has come easy in recent years, and you'll forgive Steelers Nation for immediately envisioning every single type of drama that could ensue from putting Metcalf and Pickens in the same locker room.

Which isn't to say that this partnership is necessarily doomed to fail. These are two very, very dangerous players, and with Pittsburgh's defensive track record, it's not hard to imagine a moonball offense doing more than enough to vault the Steelers back to the top of the AFC North.

But none of that changes the fact that the margin for error here could not be smaller. Mike Tomlin already had a hard enough time getting Pickens under control in 2024, and that was when he was the undisputed alpha of his offense. Metcalf seemed to chafe at times at Seattle's inability to feed him targets; now that the two are competing for the same volume, with an OC who isn't exactly known for airing it out and a QB situation that's unsettled at best, what evidence do we have that cooler heads will prevail? Winning cures everything, but the Steelers better hope the wins come early and often.