The standard sucks: Steelers fans boo renegade and one coach should be fired tonight
By Mark Powell
No, the Pittsburgh Steelers should not and will not fire Mike Tomlin after losing their third straight game in an 11-day stretch. The Steelers entered that three-game stretch with a two-game lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. After Wednesday, they are at risk of losing the division depending on the Ravens result Wednesday night, and could be forced to play on the road in the postseason. This is the same Steelers team which hasn't won a playoff game in nearly a decade.
I'm not sure what the standard is, but it's not great. The standard is not winning a playoff game since long before Ben Roethlisberger retired. The standard is missed tackles. The standard is miscommunications and inexcusable penalties that would get players on other contenders reamed out or worse.
All of this starts at the top. Tomlin's incredible accomplishment of 18 straight seasons with a winning record deserves to be celebrated, but it loses meaning when it's rarely accompanied by anything else. Unfortunately for the veteran coach, that is his reputation in Pittsburgh. His teams are physically tough and look good on paper, only to falter late in December and in the playoffs, assuming they are lucky enough to make a run.
Steelers fans boo Renegade, an Acrisure Stadium tradition
Yet, Wednesday's game marked a new low for Pittsburgh. As is tradition, the Steelers played 'Renegade' by Styx on the speakers ahead of a defensive sequence in the fourth quarter. Rather than pumping up the fans in attendance, the crowd booed. Steelers fans are sick and tired of false promises. There was no critical stop coming.
As far as immediate change, the Steelers are unlikely to make such a decision. Tomlin is notoriously patient with his assistants to a fault, and firing anyone with a week left in the regular season would only hurt their limited playoff chances.
Steelers have to make a change, and it starts on defense
However, if anyone has to go, it's Teryl Austin. Pittsburgh pays their defense far more than any other organization in part because of games like these. Yet, whenever the Steelers face off against elite offensive teams – Ravens excluded – they fall short. The names on the back of the jerseys are irrelevant when the front is a synonym for pushover.
The Steelers have four former All-Pros on their defense. TJ Watt is a former defensive player of the year and remains one of the game's best sack artist. Cameron Heyward is another future Hall of Famer. Yet, what Pittsburgh lacks the most is dscipline.
Defensive penalties are a regular for this team and at some point, someone has to speak for that. Tomlin often lists penalties as a key contribution to defeats when they occur, yet nothing changes.
We're all tired of waiting.