Steelers fans can exhale after major T.J. Watt contract update

Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt donning a uniform other than the Pittsburgh Steelers was beginning to feel like a real possibility. Emphasis on the past tense, if recent intel from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is any indication.

Dulac ($) anticipates the Steelers and Watt "will come to some agreement ... before the start of the regular season." The two sides seemingly aren't on the same page right now, and there could be "some resistance and not-so-minor stumbling blocks along the way." However, all parties involved can see the light at the end of the tunnel; something that couldn't have been said not too long ago.

Steeler Nation can let out a massive sigh of relief after the latest T.J. Watt contract update

Watt wasn't present for the start of organized team activities (OTAs) as he waits for a new contract. On May 30, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly stated he was "under the belief" that Pittsburgh has a "pretty significant" offer on the table for Watt. In other words, Dulac's comments are a massive and reassuring development, especially since they came only days later.

Of course, an update that Watt put pen to paper and the ink was dry would have been better, but beggars can't be choosers. Nonetheless, Steeler Nation can sleep tight knowing there appears to be a mutual understanding that an agreement will be reached in due time.

Pittsburgh has shown a relentless commitment to its strict no-in-season negotiation policy. Will they make an exception for Watt? Assuming not, Sept. 7, when the Steelers face the New York Jets to kick off the 2025 NFL campaign, marks a firm deadline date.

Cleveland Browns superstar defender Myles Garrett's four-year, $160 million extension is presumably the threshold for negotiations between Watt and the Steelers. Knowing this, Pittsburgh's sack artist will likely become the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history, but that's okay: He's worth his weight in gold.

Entering the final year of his current pact, Watt's due $21.05 million in base salary. No one has recorded more sacks since he became a pro in 2017 (108.0). Turning 31 in October and still playing at an elite level, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the No. 3 overall edge defender (92.2).