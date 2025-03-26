Steelers fans can't hide their excitement as Russell Wilson becomes the Giants' problem

Russell Wilson is officially a member of the New York Giants -- and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are demonstrably elated.

Wilson has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Giants that ostensibly entrenches him as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. Moreover, it means he won't be under center for the Steelers, which has given the Pittsburgh faithful grounds to celebrate.

Steelers fans are thrilled to watch Russell Wilson become the Giants' problem

Members of Steeler Nation have wasted no time taking to social media to revel in no longer having their wagon hitched to Wilson. The contingent Giants supporters/players who are remotely jovial about the move didn't even get a chance to celebrate before having their dreams crushed.

"Giants country ... Let's ride," Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to the Wilson news. However, he was quickly met with witty remarks.

While Slayton sees Wilson's arrival as a positive development, mj_klassen has a different perspective. As a Denver Broncos "super fan," the user wishes the Giants wideout "good luck," adding his experience with the veteran signal-caller was "an awful ride."

TitleTownTalks suggests Slayton will change his tune and be "mad as hell" when Wilson is "underthrowing [him] by 10 yards in a few months." And frankly, that jab is warranted, considering the ex-Steeler's patented moon ball isn't consistently effective anymore.

At least one Washington Commanders fan isn't phased by Wilson joining the Giants. They believe Big Blue will ride the aging passer "all the way to the bottom." It's hard to envision a team that went 3-14 last season getting worse, yet this biased online account envisions regression in New York's future.

Meanwhile, some Giants fans are lauding the acquisition of Wilson, albeit because they think he'll help boost their odds of landing Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The nephew of New York legend Eli Manning is draft-eligible in 2026 and will be the top prospect whenever he decides to go pro.

"Brilliant move. Arch [Manning] will be in [New York] in no time," samschwartz71 jokingly said.

Despite Slayton and a group of Giants enthusiasts being happy to welcome Wilson to New York, Steelers fans seem merrier to see him leave.