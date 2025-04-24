Steelers fans' worst Aaron Rodgers fears look valid ahead of the NFL Draft

The evaluation process is over; teams are officially on the clock. Folks are eager to see front offices finally lay their cards on the table during the 2025 NFL Draft. Among the clubs many have their eyes on is the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically if they plan to address the quarterback position in Round 1.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed open to choosing Colorado's Shedeur Sanders during his and general manager Omar Khan's pre-draft press conference. But ESPN's fantasy football/NFL Draft analyst Field Yates believes Pittsburgh will pass on the 23-year-old, even if he's still on the board.

In his final mock draft ($), Yates has the Steelers taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 21st overall pick. He cites Pittsburgh's eternal connection to four-time MVP signal-caller Aaron Rodgers as a potential factor in the decision-making process. In other words, Khan and Co. may orient their approach around someone who isn't even on the roster, which is a recipe for disaster.

NFL Draft analyst projects Steelers to select UNC RB Omarion Hampton and wait on Aaron Rodgers

While Yates "can't ignore the possibility of a quarterback" amid uncertainty surrounding Rodgers, particularly with Sanders in reach, he "sense[s]" Pittsburgh "could go another direction."

"Running back is a glaring hole, and we know offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has an affinity for power backs who can handle a big workload," Yates wrote.

Have the Steelers learned nothing from their past trials and tribulations? New Los Angeles Chargers tailback Najee Harris didn't make it past his rookie contract after Pittsburgh spent a Day 1 selection on him in 2021. Four years later, history might repeat itself, considering Yates projects the Black and Gold to spend premium draft capital on a bruiser.

Rodgers is holding the Steelers hostage in more ways than one. Not only is he ostensibly reluctant to sign with them, but his indecisiveness further complicates the rest of their roster construction. Sanders is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory, but would undeniably upgrade Pittsburgh's current QB room.

As of this writing, career backup Mason Rudolph sits atop the signal-caller depth chart in Pittsburgh and is accompanied by 2022 seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson. That's it. We wouldn't call the mentioned duo leading your offense a recipe for success, let's put it that way.