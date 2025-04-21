Steelers final 7-round mock draft projection as draft night looms

The NFL Draft is days out and the final preparations are being made. The Steelers war room has been prepping months for this moment. At this juncture, Omar Khan and his subordinates in the front office should have their targets available. Trades could change their draft outlook, but a rough picture of the Steelers draft strategy is becoming clearer. Quarterback, defensive tackle and a feature back are the Steelers biggest needs while depth at defensive back is their secondary concern. The final Steelers mock draft of 2025 makes those priorities clear.

21st overall: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Steelers quarterback room is devoid of talent. Dart is the obvious highest upside available choice for a Steelers offense that is currently rudderless under center. Aaron Rodgers is playing games and Mason Rudolph sets them back two steps after DK Metcalf’s signing advanced them two steps forward. Dart is an experienced collegiate starter out of Ole Miss who has aced the evaluation period with flying colors and is still only 21. He’s not the highest-rated option Pittsburgh has targeted with this pick, but he can make the biggest impact. If Shedeur Sanders drops this far in the draft, the Steelers would pull the trigger on the Colorado quarterback.

83rd overall: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

At 20 years old, Sampson is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, which bodes well for his longevity. At 5-foot-8, he possess a low center of gravity, but still

During his final season with the Vols, Sampson was a Third-team All-American and scored 22 touchdowns en route to being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year for a Vol team that qualified for the College Football Playoff.

123rd overall: Andrew Mukuba, CB/Safety, Texas

Aside from Joey Porter Jr. the Steelers are at the mercy of a talent, but aging defensive backs. Mubuka won't start at cornerback or safety. Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott are Pittsburgh’s prized possessions there, but at Texas he demonstrated the capacity to operate as a hybrid cornerback and coverage free safety. That type of versatility will get him snaps in Pittsburgh's three-safety defensive sets.

156th overall: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

By drafting Pegues in the fifth, the Steelers kill two birds with one stone. The 309-pound run stuffer out of Ole Miss is excellent at defeating one-on-one blocks and was named First Team All-SEC in 2024. Pegues is a former tight end who moonlighted as Ole Miss’ goal line fullback and scored four rushing touchdowns during his senior season.

185th overall: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Dike (Dee-Kay) led the SEC in return yardage and established himself as a favorite target of starter D.J. Lagway. Dike isn't just fast, his lateral quickness and ability to stop on a dime are elite. for a burner he's also considered an exceptional route runner. Dike likely won’t break into the rotation as a receiver, but he’s 6-feet tall which makes him a more lethal threat on vertical routes than the 5-foot-9 Calvin Austin.

229th overall: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Travis is a massive 6-foot-8, 339-pound offensive tackle prospect who has great athleticism for his size. Offensive tackle isn't a particularly urgent position of need, but Travis' physical traits make him an intriguing project this late in the proceedings. In 2024, he allowed one sack in 475 snaps according to Pro Football Focus' analysis and at the NFL combine, he accumulated the 140th best Relative Athletic Score among 1508 tackles since 1987.