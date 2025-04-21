Steelers best-case George Pickens trade comes with a grain of salt

Acquiring DK Metcalf via trade this offseason raised an interesting question for the Pittsburgh Steelers: What does that mean for the future of George Pickens in the Steel City?

Since coming to the Steelers as a second-round pick out of Georgia, Pickens has flashed elite-level talent — but that talent has often come with elite-level headaches as well. Whether it's his penchant for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, his game-to-game inconsistency, or even some of his comments about the team, there's a reason why "enigmatic" is often thrown around to describe him.

With Metcalf coming into the fold, though, Pickens could conceivably not be long for Pittsburgh. The 2022 second-round pick is entering the final year of his contract and his talent demands that he'll likely receive a substantial payday. However, the history of the Steelers — though, this is Omar Khan's first real foray in this regard — says they aren't going to pay top-of-market money to two receivers.

That's why Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer was comfortable in reporting that some believe that Pickens could be traded by the Steelers this offseason, saying that some have called Pickens' time with the organization that drafted him is "limited" at this point. Given all that we know and now that Pittsburgh has Metcalf, that could be the best route to building a championship roster for the future.

Unfortunately, the Steelers and fans might need to come to terms with the massive grain of salt that accompanies any Pickens trade this offseason.

Trading George Pickens might only net the Steelers a Day 2 pick at best

Put simply, the Steelers aren't going to get a king's ransom for Pickens. Again, he's an enigmatic receiver, but he's also a player on an expiring contract, meaning that any team that drafts him would have to then pay him on an extension. That's going to limit the amount of draft capital that one of the other 31 teams would be willing to send Pittsburgh in any trade.

That's why, in exploring potential wide receiver trades around the 2025 NFL Draft, Pickens was listed as a potential player on the move, but with a best-case scenario price tag of a mid-Day 2 pick, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

The thought process behind that price tag, though it may not be what Steelers fans want to hear, is perfectly reasonable. Potential suitors for a Pickens trade would be better served to see how the first round of the draft plays out and if they can select a wide receiver who would fill any void. If they miss out for any reason, though, that's when they could then give Khan and the Pittsburgh front office a call about Pickens, sending perhaps a Day 2 pick to get the deal done.

Given the talent of Pickens, that might be a tough pill to swallow. However, it's also why a team like the Green Bay Packers, long projected as a possible fit for the Steelers receiver in a trade, might be the most attractive solution. As Green Bay potentially aims to move on from Jaire Alexander at cornerback, some sort of swap with ancillary draft capital could serve the needs of both teams. That's not a guarantee but, rather, a logical dot connection.

What does seem clear, though, is that trading Pickens does seem like a realistic consideration for the Steelers at this point. That being said, fans need to realize the business of the NFL and what trading Pickens actually looks like. The trade return isn't going to fully match the talent because of the contract situation. But hey, a Day 2 pick is better than losing him for nothing in the 2026 offseason, right?