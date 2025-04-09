Steelers handle on Aaron Rodgers might be the most mature we’ve seen yet

It's been nearly a month since NFL free agency began and the most coveted veteran quarterback remains unsigned. Aaron Rodgers appeared to have his pick of multiple franchises but he's quickly sat himself out to the point of having just one real suitor remaining.

All other free agent QB dominos have fallen, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only team with a vacancy worth Rodgers' talents. Although, some would think the more time that passes suggests there isn't enough mutual interest between the two parties to get a deal done. If you ask Pittsburgh, it's not a problem whatsoever.

At least that's what NFL insider Albert Breer is reporting. He wrote Monday that Steelers brass indicated to him during the owners meeting in Florida that they're confident Rodgers will be wearing black and gold by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Steelers are taking the high road with Rodgers' apparent stalling tactics

"The Steelers have never been a franchise to grovel, so I hardly expected to see them in Palm Beach in some state of desperation," Breer wrote. "But if you follow their actions, rather than just their words, it shows that things are setting up for Rodgers to step right in. He’s worked with Metcalf. He’s met with Mike Tomlin, and Arthur Smith’s offensive staff—and talked a lot of football with those guys on his visit."

Rodgers is clearly taking his sweet time in order to properly negotiate a contract worth his effort. His agent has admitted as much. But the Steelers know they are the only match he's got left after he drove the New York Giants away. Pittsburgh is acting like it has all the leverage and rightly so.

The only card Rodgers has left to play in this Steel City standoff is the fact that he can retire at any time and leave Pittsburgh scrambling for a QB in the upcoming draft. Rodgers' insatiable competitive spirit won't let him though.

Credit to Steelers general manager Omar Khan, he's running things like a consummate professional and not embracing the easy drama that seems to follow Rodgers around may be what's keeping the four-time NFL MVP interested.