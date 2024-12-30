Steelers have everything to play for despite last-minute NFL schedule change
The NFL has released dates and times for every Week 18 game, and on first glance, it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans may have gotten the short end of the stick. Pittsburgh's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 ... immediately following the game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. A win clinches the AFC North for Baltimore, meaning that — barring some highly improbable magic from Dorian Thompson-Robinson — the Steelers will take the field on Saturday night knowing that they have no chance at a division title.
But while that might be a disappointing (and somewhat confounding) decision on the league's part, it doesn't mean that Pittsburgh won't have anything to play for. The North will likely be off the table, but there's still plenty at stake for Mike Tomlin's team as the AFC playoff picture continues to come into focus.
Steelers have plenty at stake in Week 18, even if Ravens clinch the AFC North
As things stand, there are three possible playoff outcomes for the Steelers: the No. 3, No. 5 or No. 6 seed. The third seed is almost certainly a pipe dream, as it's hard to imagine Lamar Jackson and Co. getting swept by the Browns at home with the division on the line. That leaves the fifth or sixth seed for Pittsburgh, and while neither of them come with the benefit of a home playoff game, there could be a significant difference between the two when it comes to the team's postseason path.
The only way for Pittsburgh to ensure itself of the No. 5 spot is by beating Cincinnati on Saturday night. And if they do so, they'll lock themselves into a Wild Card matchup against the fourth-seeded Houston Texans, and team that very much appears to be trending in the wrong direction entering the playoffs. But if the Steelers lose and allow the Los Angeles Chargers to sneak into the top Wild Card spot, they'll fall to No. 6 in the bracket, and that means a third date with Baltimore.
Sure, Pittsburgh has won eight of its last 10 against its arch rival, including a win at Heinz Field earlier this season. But given what happened the last time the Steelers played the Ravens in Baltimore, a 34-17 rout less than two weeks ago, it's hard to feel great about the team's chances. Not to mention that the fifth seed would be placed in the Chiefs' half of the bracket, and Kansas City looks a whole lot more vulnerable than the second-seeded Buffalo Bills do right about now. It may not be a division title, but that's a whole lot for Pittsburgh to play for this weekend.