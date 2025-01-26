Steelers have good reason for leading Russell Wilson on as a backup plan
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers are ostensibly interested in bringing back Justin Fields for 2025. However, they presumably won't be the only ones vying for his services, which might throw a wrench into the team's offseason plans.
Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Pittsburgh could face competition for Fields, who's slated for unrestricted free agency. The Steelers beat reporter named several possible suitors: The New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns. With that in mind, Wilson's status bears watching for the Black and Gold.
Widespread interest in Justin Fields gives the Steelers good reason for leading Russell Wilson on as a backup plan
Like Fields, Wilson is set to hit the open market this offseason. Nonetheless, the latter seemingly isn't expected to command as much interest, and the Steelers must use that to their advantage in case the former leaves.
If Pittsburgh isn't prepared to win a bidding war for Fields, re-signing Wilson becomes a priority. Otherwise, what better option can they find? Is Sam Darnold a viable alternative? The Steelers don't appear to have much interest in Aaron Rodgers, and reasonably so. But as you can see, the pickings are slim.
Pittsburgh's best path forward is having Wilson on the back burner as a Plan B in preparation for Fields' potential departure. Considering the Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting a quarterback feels impractical, especially in a weak prospect class.
Conversely, the Steelers can try to add a veteran signal-caller via trade, but who? Do they view Geno Smith and/or Kirk Cousins as meaningful upgrades to Wilson? If so, is the improvement meaningful enough to give up assets to acquire them? Probably not.
Given the circumstances, all roads lead Pittsburgh to Wilson if they can't retain Fields. The nine-time Pro Bowler's familiarity with the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme makes replacing him even less appealing.
Even after relinquishing his role as the starter to Wilson, Fields remains a hot commodity due to his combination of age, arm talent and mobility. The Steelers must be cognizant of this and be ready to adjust accordingly.