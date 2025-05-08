Steelers have proof George Pickens trade might be offseason's biggest WR heist

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for draft capital on Wednesday morning. The fallout, for the most part, has been positive on both sides. The Steelers essentially had two wide receivers with the same strengths in Pickens and DK Metcalf, so they could afford to lose the former. As for the Cowboys, they were lacking a wideout opposite CeeDee Lamb with Pickens' skillset.

While Pickens is an incredibly talented player, the Steelers have earned the benefit of the doubt here. Pittsburgh – more than most teams, mind you – tends to part ways with their star wide receivers at the right time. For those like Antonio Brown, it's just before his locker room cancer spreads throughout the organization. For Chase Claypool, it's when his value is highest in hopes of taking advantage of a desperate organization.

Did the Steelers already win the George Pickens trade?

All that being said, there is one thing most former Steelers wide receivers have in common after they are let go or dealt elsewhere. They get a lot worse, as ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out.

Player Steelers YPG New team YPG Antonio Brown 86.2 67.8 Mike Wallace 64.2 49.8 Santonio Holmes 63.9 42.2 JuJu Smith-Schuster 61.2 34.7 Martavis Bryant 53.3 33.3 Chase Claypool 52.4 11.4

It's not a perfect science. There have been a few Steelers wide receivers to go on to have better careers elsewhere, including Emmanuel Sanders. However, Pittsburgh's trends of dumping top-tier receiving talent just in the nick of time ought to make the Cowboys and their fans weary. Dallas is not the first team to acquire what they hope to be a legitimate 1A receiver talent from the Steelers, nor will they be the last.

In fact, most Steelers wide receivers don't even make it to a second contract with the team. Only Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson have succeeded in that regard, and you could argue the latter two were mistakes in their own right.

Cowboys shouldn't be that concerned about George Pickens just yet

However, what Dallas does have to help Pickens that the Steelers did not is an entrenched starting quarterback and face of the franchise. Dak Prescott isn't perfect, but he's a lot better than what the Steelers have behind center, whether that's Mason Rudolph or a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers this coming season. Pickens was able to thrive with subpar quarterback play throughout his Pittsburgh tenure. With Prescott, he should be even better, as the Cowboys quarterback can fit the ball into tight windows where Pickens thrives, especially down the sideline.

There is always reason to worry when acquiring a player like Pickens – and given his previous locker room antics much of that concern is warranted – but he's still in his prime and playing for a new contract. The Steelers haven't won the trade just yet.