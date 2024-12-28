Steelers Ultimate Holiday Wishlist: T.J. Watt, plus a visit from a ghost of Christmas Past, Present, and Future
By DJ Dunson
The holidays have left a pall over the city of Pittsburgh. For the first time this season, they will need help from outside sources to steal the division title in Week 18. Even worse is that Hard Knocks cameras were around to film their nadir in 4K. There isn’t much cheer to spread. The vibes have gone from immaculate to toxic. Cameron Heyward went on a polemic, stating that "The last three weeks we played like s—.”
Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen, and DeShon Elliott also blasted their team's execution. The chorus of criticisms extends outside the organization as well. This is a team in need of a pick-me-up or a Secret Santa. Given the season we’re in, let's take a gander at a few offerings that should appear on the Steelers holiday wishlist.
T.J. Watt’s 2nd Defensive Player of the Year award
Despite disappearing for stretches in games, Watt began the season as the most opportunistic pass rusher in the league since Week 1. He was single-handedly winning games and creating chaos for offenses on crucial downs despite being the target of chip blocks at a prolific rate.
However, he’s worn down throughout the season, and his pressure on quarterbacks has been below his lofty standards. The season isn’t ending how he’s liked. Watt was a non-factor against the Ravens and Chiefs and is on pace for his lowest sack total in a season where he's played at least 15 games since his rookie year Fortunately for him, the 2024 DPOY race has been one of the weakest in recent memory, which is how Watt still has a remotely strong chance of clinching his second distinction.
A rousing performance against the Bengals in Week 18 could be just enough to get him across the finish line in the minds of voters.
Two Playoff victories
A playoff berth without a playoff win has become too much of the status quo around the Steelers organization for nearly a decade. The last time the Steelers won a playoff game, they ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ Alex Smith era.
The next summer, Alex Smith was in Washington and the Chiefs were handing the reins to Patrick Mahomes. Since 2017, the Steelers have gone winless in five postseason appearances. Depending on where they wind up seeded the Steelers could wind up with a very winnable first-round matchup even when you consider how they looked during their ongoing three-game skid. A second matchup against Baltimore or the Chargers is a matchup Pittsburgh has a coin-flip chance of winning as long as they play disciplined football on both ends.
A Ravens loss in Week 18
A Baltimore loss would leave the window open in the AFC North. The race for the division title is still neck-and-neck. However, Baltimore could still lose the AFC North raise The Baltimore Ravens have been tripped up by the Cleveland Browns before. Back in Week 8, Jameis Winston erupted for 334 yards, and three touchdowns against a then-malfunctioning secondary.
The division title is about more than bragging rights. Each division champ will host one opening-round game. The Steelers are currently set to match up against the Houston Texans in H-town as the 5-seed. They’ve got decent odds against a Texans team that is also stumbling down the stretch after winning one of the worst divisions in football. However, you’ve got to like their odds a little more at home in Acrisure Field.
A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past
The Steelers have been exhibiting some genuine Mr. Scrooge behavior since in the last few days. Something’s got to get them back in the right mindset. A nice start would be a reminder about where they came from, and how much they’ve overachieved.
Providing context on the Steelers doesn’t begin when they were 4-2 with Justin Fields as the starter. It traces back to the preseason when a majority of prognosticators projected them to finish last in the AFC North. The Steelers being Super Bowl contenders and a top-five team in the league this season was based on faulty notions and Mike Tomlin’s statement that he made his change at quarterback with an eye on chasing championships. The defense has regressed at the worst time, but knowing where the Steelers were 18 weeks ago should provide Steeler Nation with some relief.
A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Present
Even at their lowest, the Steelers are in a strong position. After playing three games in 11 days, the Steelers will play just one game over the next 14 days between Week 17 and Wild Card weekend. Right now Pittsburgh is reeling. Players are upset, pointing fingers and the crestfallen fanbase is down on their playoff prospects, That gives them time to regroup physically, schematically, and emotionally.
A visit from the Ghost of Christmas Future
There’s a lot to look forward to. Even if Pittsburgh doesn’t go on a winning streak in January, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Pittsburgh is on an upward trajectory even if their starting quarterback is hurtling toward his shimmering twilight. Wilson will re-sign on a hometown deal and the Steelers are expected to have more cap space than half of the league next offseason. It will be up to Omar Khan to spend wisely, but that flexibility should center on improving the receiving corps through either the draft or free agency. Additionally, first-round pick Troy Fautanu will have a healthy offseason, training camp, and preseason after starting just one game in his rookie season before undergoing season-ending surgery.