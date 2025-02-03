Steelers have an ideal George Pickens replacement ready, thanks to Hines Ward 2.0
By John Buhler
If the Pittsburgh Steelers know how to do anything organizationally, it is how to draft wide receivers. They have done a better job of it for longer than anyone. While George Pickens has been every bit mercurial since coming aboard, I am afraid the Steelers have miscast him as a No. 1 when he should be no more than a No. 2. There are many reasons why he was a second-round pick out of Georgia...
Since Steelers fans are done with Pickens, but still praise all the empty-calorie nonsense that comes with a wide array of nine-to-11-wins seasons out of Mike Tomlin, beggars cannot be choosers in this. Because Tomlin wins too much, the Steelers constantly find themselves picking in the awful middle of the first round each and every spring. Fortunately for them, a Pickens replacement could be available.
ESPN's Matt Miller has former Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka tied to the Steelers at No. 21 in his latest NFL mock draft. No, I do not think Egbuka is a No. 1 in the NFL either, but he has shown a proclivity for being a nice, high-end complementary receiver in any offense he plays in. He is the type of player who could improve the Steelers' receiving corps, kind of like how Hines Ward once did.
To be quite frank, the Steelers have not been the same franchise ever since Ward called it a career.
Pittsburgh Steelers tied to Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in mock draft
In the best case scenario, Egbuka could be like a wide receiver Arthur Smith drafted when he was with the Atlanta Falcons in Drake London. Both receivers are at their best wreaking havoc in the middle of the field for one long gain after another. Ward was kind of like that during his illustrious prime with the Steelers. In a way, Egbuka complements Pickens well, who is at his best on the outside.
However, until we get some clarity over who will be the Steelers' starting quarterback going forward this will remain a moot point. It is hard to see the Steelers win prolifically in this day and age of modern NFL football without a franchise quarterback. Drafting one at No. 21 is probably not in their best interest. Reaching on Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart would be just like reaching on Kenny Pickett.
Overall, I do think the Steelers looking at wide receiver in the back-half of the first round is still quite advantageous for them. This is a position group they have continued to draft well historically. Kevin Colbert may no longer be calling the shots in the front office, but Omar Khan has this, right? I am not so sure that he does. Regardless, this is a draft pick that would appease the fans more than anything.
Since the Steelers refuse to confront the actual issue at hand, this draft pick only furthers enables it.